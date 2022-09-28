On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of King hosted a grand opening for the new Rec Acres Disc Golf course at 136 Rec Acres Lane in King.

The Rec Acres Disc Golf course has been a project in the making since May 2020, when a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Cooper Smith, suggested it. Appointed by the King City Council, the Advisory Committee advises the Council on all matters Parks and Recreation. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee researched options and costs for the proposed park, and developed a presentation, which was presented to the King City Council at their June 2021 meeting and approved unanimously under the condition that the Parks and Recreation Department fundraise to cover the cost of the course, with a goal of slightly more than $10,000.