Sympathy is extended to the family of Joseph David Lawson of Pilot Mountain. He is survived by his wife Vickie Dunmon Lawson and his mother Denola Lawson.
Happy birthday to Jasmine Robertson, Cameron and Crockett Joyce.
Joyce Love was an overnight patient at the Northern Surry Hospital last week. We are happy to report she is back home doing better.
Anne Gordon has also been in the hospital in intensive care.
Heather and JJ Johnson took Addisyn and Eli to the NC Zoo in Asheboro Saturday. Grandma Karen also went.
The Rock House Ruritan will have a yard sale every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. This will continue until July 30. Several families have donated furniture, clothes (some with the tags still on them), household items. The yard sale will be upstairs as well as downstairs. More items will be added each week due to the large amount we have received. The funds will go toward scholarships. This past year they gave $2,100 out in scholarships.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will have its annual Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show on August 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 for a $1,000 money giveaway. There will be a kiddie barrel train ride, hayrides, live band and food will be available.
Please keep in your prayers Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Fern Gordon, Vickie G. Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Shirley Hicks, Debbie Manring, Jimmy Inman, Jacqueline Sams, Mike Cox, Erline Merritt, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk.
