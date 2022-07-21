Happy Birthday to Lanny Bondurant, Greta Hall, Bailey Nunn, J D Bennett, Tyriq Dodson and Jo Ann Sams.
Happy belated anniversary to Amber and Jason Southern who have been married for 17 years. Congratulations!
On July 23, Dinosaurs on Main will be in Pilot Mountain. There will be face painting, kids activities and food.
Vacation Bible School will be at Brown Mountain Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Tom Tilley is in the hospital.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Sarah Jane Bennett, 84, of Pinnacle. She is survived by daughters Diane (Mike) McHone, Lucy Bennett-Avales, Brenda (Michael) Marshall, Linda McMillan; one son, Charles Bennett; and a sister, Betty Humphries. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 24 at 2 pm at Cox Needham Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church.
The Double Creek Fire Department is having a drive through BBQ plate dinner on August 13 for $10 a plate. The time will be in next week’s newspaper.
The Rock House Ruritan will have a yard sale every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through until July 30. Several families have donated furniture, clothes (some with the tags still on them), household items. The yard sale will be upstairs as well as downstairs. More items will be added each week due to the large amount we have received. The funds will go toward scholarships. This past year they gave $2,100 out in scholarships.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will have its annual Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show on August 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 Pp.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 for a $1,000 money giveaway. There will be a kiddie barrel train ride, hayrides, live band and food will be available.
Please keep in your prayers Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Fern Gordon, Vickie G Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Shirley Hicks, Debbie Manring, Jimmy Inman, Jacqueline Sams, Erline Merritt, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:41:35 AM
Sunset: 08:08:15 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:42:23 AM
Sunset: 08:07 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:43:12 AM
Sunset: 08:05:45 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:44 AM
Sunset: 08:04:29 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:44:48 AM
Sunset: 08:03:12 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:45:36 AM
Sunset: 08:01:55 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:46:25 AM
Sunset: 08:00:36 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
