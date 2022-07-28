Happy Birthday to Brandon DeHart, Brent Love, Sandy DeHart, Elsie Hooker, Sandra Matthews, Cookie Jessup, Jimmy Johnson, Kayla Lewis, and Ruth Robertson.
Bailey Nunn celebrated his 90th birthday at Brims Grove Baptist before Wednesday night’s service with catered food from John Brown’s store. Bailey sang a few songs.
The Double Creek Fire Department is having a drive-through BBQ plate dinner on August 13 for $10 a plate starting at 4 p.m.
The Rock House Ruritan will have a yard sale every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until July 30. Several families have donated furniture, clothes (some with the tags still on them), household items. The yard sale will be upstairs as well as downstairs. More items will be added each week due to the large amount we have received. The funds will go toward scholarships. This past year they gave $2,100 out in scholarships.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will have its annual Todd Gordon Memorial Tractor Show on August 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 for a $1,000 money giveaway. There will be a kiddie barrel train ride, hayrides, live band and food will be available.
Please keep in your prayers Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Fern Gordon, Vickie G. Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Joyce Love, Shirley Hicks, Debbie Manring, Jimmy Inman, Jacqueline Sams, Erline Merritt, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, and Danny Sisk.