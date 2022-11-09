Mary Romine, Donna and Jonathan Edwards went to visit Grace Edwards on her birthday November 1st in Chapel Hill.
The Double Creek Fire Department would like to thank everyone who supported their ticket sales and chicken stew Saturday night.
Mary Romine, Donna and Jonathan Edwards went to visit Grace Edwards on her birthday November 1st in Chapel Hill.
The Double Creek Fire Department would like to thank everyone who supported their ticket sales and chicken stew Saturday night.
Happy birthday to Greg Collins, Kay Simmons, Betty Collins and Faye Yates.
Happy anniversary to Marion and Bailey Nunn who will be celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on November 11, 2022.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Anne Gordon who passed away over the weekend. She is survived by her daughter Darla (Eric) Simmons and her son Kent (Jackie) Gordon.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having their craft vendor sale on November 19th from 8 am to 1 pm. Call Mary Romine if you would like to rent a table for $15 or 2 tables for $25. Her number is 336-407-4679 or you may call Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110.
The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night at 6 pm weather permitting. Food will be available at 5 pm. Come out and enjoy the food and fellowship even if you don’t want to shoot.
Please keep in your prayers Myra Bullins, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Joyce Love, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles, Don Bennett, and Danny Sisk.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:48:49 AM
Sunset: 07:56:38 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:49:36 AM
Sunset: 07:55:17 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 06:50:24 AM
Sunset: 07:53:55 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM
Sunset: 07:52:32 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM
Sunset: 07:51:09 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:52:47 AM
Sunset: 07:49:45 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:53:34 AM
Sunset: 07:48:21 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.