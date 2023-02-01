Sometimes my writer’s block is as thick and hard as the piece of chopping block I have from my grandfather’s grocery store meat counter. Today I’m brandishing it like a horror story weapon where the plot is non-existent and the terrors are massive and as scary as the music.
How crazy, you say? “Write a few words about a recipe and move on lady, know your job, stay in your lane!”
But somehow with only an every other week chance to tell the world about incredible food, the writing and the food tips must be exquisite.
That’s why this week, I’m sharing some of my favorite important kitchen tips. Regarding the writer’s block, I love what Habyarimana had to say, “Many writers write because they’ve been there, seen that, did it and burnt their fingers.” Amen to that, been there, done that. My hands are full of kitchen burn scars.
• Let red meat sit before you cut into it. This is a tip that specifically applies to grilled steak and oven baked whole pieces of beef. That said, I’ve also found that giving browned ground meat a chance to rest before pouring the grease off and then giving it a good stir is also a good tip.
• Remove eggs from the pan before they are completely cooked. This prevents over-cooking and eggs cook so easily that they will cook themselves more for a bit after leaving the pan.
• Always add salt to boiling pasta and potato water. Salt will flavor the items from within. Go easy with the salt if you will be smothering the item with salty cheese later though.
• Never overcrowd any pan. When you overcrowd a pan, you cause the item to steam or unevenly cook. When cooking the items need even and constant heat on all sides to cook correctly.
• Make sure you have a few meal prep essentials in your pantry and refrigerator at all times. For example, I have an easy recipe for Fettuccine Alfredo, if guests show up for dinner unexpectedly or if I can’t think of a thing to cook or for other occasions, I know I can quickly and easily feed up to 12 people at the drop of a hat.
• When starting any cooking project, take the trash out first. You are going to make a mess and you’ll need the trash can. It’s a constant irritation when the trash is full and you need to add something to it.