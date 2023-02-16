While listening to the news for the first time this week, I discovered that the United States shot down three Unidentified Flying Objects over the weekend.
There’s massive speculation about what the items are and why the president hasn’t addressed this issue with the public. Many are saying that it’s further spy-craft and others are saying “it’s us.” However, I know the answer and will share it with you here. That’s right, you heard it first in the Stokes News. Get ready to forward this article to all of your friends because inquiring minds want to know.
Reports indicate that tracking alerts are triggered when fast flying things zoom into our airspace. However, with recent events, we needed to slow down our tracking and when we did, we found several objects lazily floating over our atmosphere. I have only one answer for why an aircraft would slow down like this and it’s because they want to catch some smells. In fact, I was cooking a delicious smelling recipe recently and may be responsible for those wafting craft.
I’m going to share a recipe that smells so good that its bouquet drifts to heaven and calls the angels (and the aliens) to earth. Anyone entering your home (or even pulling up in the parking area) will excitedly exclaim, “Oh my gosh! That smells so good. What is it and can I have some?”
The good news is that you won’t have to worry about alien capture because they will all kneel down to worship your gastronomical prowess within mere moments of arriving. It’s easy to be popular when you have all the great recipes! I’ve always said that the way to peace resides over the dining table and here we are. So, cook up this recipe, call in the airborne newcomers and welcome everyone to your table. You’ll have enough to share, I promise.
Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry
(This recipe calls for a pressure cooker, but you do not have to make it in a pressure cooker, it does just as well in a crockpot or in a dutch oven, see the notes section for how to make it in those cooking apparatuses).
2 lbs. Chicken Thigh Cut into 1-2” pieces
2 tbss butter
1-2 Tbs. garlic powder. If you prefer a less garlic forward dish, then decrease to 1-2 tsp garlic powder or you can substitute 3 cloves minced fresh garlic
2 tsp onion powder. Substitute 1/2 chopped fresh onion if preferred
4 inches fresh ginger minced or grated. Do not substitute ground ginger powder.
6 tsp curry powder. Use mild if you don’t want it to be spicy.
2 cups coconut milk. Use full fat variety, shake well and incorporate the coconut fat. Reserve remainder of can, you may want to add some at the end.
2 tsp chicken stock concentrate. Substitute bouillon cube if you must, but leave off the salt until the end and then just add to taste
1 tsp salt. Check salt content of your curry powder, if it has salt, leave this off until the end and then just add to taste.
1 tsp black pepper
4 Tbs Tomato Paste. Can substitute 1/2 cup diced tomato, drain well.
2 Cup Frozen baby peas Optional: Do not add to the pressure cooker until after pressure cooking is complete or the peas will disintegrate.
1/2 cup green onion chopped small – this is optional, add at the end after cooking.
Instructions
Chop the chicken into bite size pieces. Add everything to the pressure cooker except the peas and green onion (unless your curry powder has salt, in which case, leave that off too).
Pressure cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and allow a natural release.
As soon as natural release occurs, add the baby peas and stir well. Serve by sprinkling green onion over the top for garnish. Serve hot over rice, potatoes or even noodles. Add the reserved coconut milk as a drizzle or to slightly thin your curry if it isn’t thin enough.
Notes
The baby peas add color and flavor, if you don’t like peas or prefer a different vegetable, simply cut small and add at the end. Frozen veggies are already cooked and can simply be heated.
Traditional dishes are garnished with cilantro, but if your grocery is like mine, finding cilantro is iffy at best so that’s why I used the peas here.
I use chicken thighs in this recipe because they tend to have more flavor and are juicier and forgiving with cooking.
You can use this recipe with other proteins like chicken breast or thin cuts of beef. You will want to increase the curry powder by 1/2 and will need to add a little more butter as well.
If you prefer curry to be more spicy, either use a spicy curry powder or add cayenne powder. Start with 1/4 tsp and increase according to your tastes.
Use the full fat coconut milk for the most flavor. If you have never used coconut milk before, be sure to shake it well before opening the can. You may notice that the fat is in a chunk inside the can. If you see this, it’s OK, just break it up as best you can with a spoon. It will melt into the sauce in your pressure cooker as it cooks.
Our family enjoys this recipe best served over rice. If you have access to a flat bread, that works best as well. You can also try it over a baked potato or noodles.
IMPORTANT NOTE — These instructions are written for a 6 quart pressure cooker, if using larger, add 1/2 cup of water or stock to your recipe (in addition to the coconut milk)
To cook this recipe in a dutch oven, follow the instructions above and instead of putting into the pressure cooker, put into the dutch oven and cook with the lid on at 350 for an hour or until the meat is cooked through.
To cook this recipe in a crockpot, follow the instructions above and instead of putting into the pressure cooker, put into the crockpot and cook on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 6-8 hours until the meat is cooked through and tender.
PRO TIP: If you’ve never tried curry before, this is a good Americanized dish that you will enjoy. If you already know that you love curry, add more of the curry powder (about 1/2 as much more) and it will have a stronger flavor and go with the full garlic powder in the recipe.