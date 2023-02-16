While listening to the news for the first time this week, I discovered that the United States shot down three Unidentified Flying Objects over the weekend.

There’s massive speculation about what the items are and why the president hasn’t addressed this issue with the public. Many are saying that it’s further spy-craft and others are saying “it’s us.” However, I know the answer and will share it with you here. That’s right, you heard it first in the Stokes News. Get ready to forward this article to all of your friends because inquiring minds want to know.