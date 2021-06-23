With another Father’s Day in the books and summer solstice upon us, it reminds me that we are about halfway through summer. Remember when I told you that I was working on a summer body? Maury Povich would report, “Apparently that was a lie.” I still resemble a potato, but on the upside, when you look at all the glorious forms a potato can take, that isn’t an insult at all!
Seriously, if I could only eat a single food for the rest of my life, I might pick a potato. They are hearty, full of potassium, vitamins B6 and C while also having fiber, protein and carbohydrates. Honestly, you could probably last a lot longer on potatoes than many other foods.
Besides, they make excellent projectiles. Have you ever fired a potato cannon? I have.
Potatoes: the all-purpose household defense item.
Potatoes have tons of other uses, too. Most notably, potato starch is used as an adhesive and binder in many industries, it is 100% biodegradable and can be used to make plates and cups that will degrade in the landfill, can be used to make ethanol to run a car and potato waste products (like the skins) are fed to farm animals.
Potatoes are extremely “well rounded” in their food uses too (see what I did there?). We mash them, bake, boil and fry them. We turn them into potato pancakes, chips, fries, bread, dumplings, soup, salad, au gratin and so much more. I haven’t met a potato recipe that I didn’t like.
Generally, when cooking with potatoes, I follow a couple of rules. The first decision I must make is, “Do I feel like peeling potatoes today”. If so, then I use a russet-baking style potato for the job. Yellow gold potatoes and red potatoes have a very thin skin and it is palatable in most dishes. Every time I’m at a restaurant that boasts about its “redskin mashed potatoes,” I laugh and say to myself (occasionally out loud to everyone else), “I guess the chef didn’t feel like peeling potatoes either”.
Secondly, I consider the consistency of the potato. Russets and other forms of baking potatoes have a fluffy and slightly grainy texture. Red and Yellow Gold potatoes have a more waxy consistency. Sometimes this plays a part in my choice of potato but since I’m lazy, it’s more often an issue of the peel.
Finally, the size of the potato in the final recipe can be the deciding factor. Roasted baby red potatoes are simply divine. A roasted, cut up into squares baking potato would be slightly less attractive on the dinner table (although still tasty). A robust and large baked potato next to a steak is my preference over a couple of smallish baked potatoes. But as I’ve alluded to many times in this article, most of this is just personal preference. You’ll find that most potato types work in most potato recipes.
And with that, I’ll end my potato manifesto by leaving you with a french fry (and other frozen potato delights) baking tip. After you do this a few times, you’ll say to yourself, “Well, duh, how come I didn’t figure this out for myself sooner” or maybe after you read this, you’ll say, “doesn’t everyone do that already”? What I want to know is, “why don’t they tell you this on the bag instructions?”
What you need to know is that this tip works for frozen french fries, frozen tater tots, baby roasted potatoes, oven baked frozen hash browns and literally any frozen or firm fresh concoction (like roasted carrots) you put on a baking sheet and put in the oven to bake. The downside is that you have to be ready to wash your hands immediately and have plenty of good dish soap available.
Here it is, are you ready? Read carefully, I’ll give you a minute to go get your scissors so you can cut this out and put it under a magnet on your fridge. While you do that, I’m going to stick some fries in the oven. They are done in 18 minutes and that’s about how long I want to work on my summer body today. The oven dinger makes an excellent alarm for the amount of time I shall think about doing callisthenics while sipping my coffee.
How to improve the flavor of your frozen potato 100 fold in 1 minute or less…
• Place the frozen potato concoction onto the sheet pan and add a few tablespoons of vegetable oil onto the pan.
• Add your seasoning (try season-all salt or salt/pepper/garlic powder combo for a start).
• Use your hands and scoop the fries, oil and salt around in the pan, tossing everything together until the fries are well coated.
• Spread the fries back out on the pan making sure that each fry has some space between it and the other fries on the pan (this allows the hot oven air to circulate between everything well so that it cooks evenly). Never allow fries to lay on top of each other and don’t overcrowd the pan or the fries will just get steamed instead of cooked like you want.
• Bake for whatever time the package says.
• On removing from the oven, toss the fries around in the pan with a metal spatula (don’t use your hands, this stuff is hot!) making sure to toss some of the residual spices and oil that is in the pan onto the cooked fries. Serve hot!