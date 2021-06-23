With another Father’s Day in the books and summer solstice upon us, it reminds me that we are about halfway through summer. Remember when I told you that I was working on a summer body? Maury Povich would report, “Apparently that was a lie.” I still resemble a potato, but on the upside, when you look at all the glorious forms a potato can take, that isn’t an insult at all!

Seriously, if I could only eat a single food for the rest of my life, I might pick a potato. They are hearty, full of potassium, vitamins B6 and C while also having fiber, protein and carbohydrates. Honestly, you could probably last a lot longer on potatoes than many other foods.