A little over a year ago, I was scooting around the Arizona desert on a four-wheeler having the time of my life. Sun streaked down from the heavens and lit up a beautiful 75 degree day. The red and brown layers of the desert hills shined in the sun. It was a perfect day that we ended with a delightful dinner on a deck overlooking the quiet Sedona sunset.

Wow, what a blessing to enjoy a day like that.