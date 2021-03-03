A little over a year ago, I was scooting around the Arizona desert on a four-wheeler having the time of my life. Sun streaked down from the heavens and lit up a beautiful 75 degree day. The red and brown layers of the desert hills shined in the sun. It was a perfect day that we ended with a delightful dinner on a deck overlooking the quiet Sedona sunset.
Wow, what a blessing to enjoy a day like that.
Today, as I write this, it’s cold and rainy. No winter trip is planned and I would publicly like to say, “I give up winter. You win. I’m a wus”. After a year of staying mostly indoors and on location in Danbury, I’m really starting to miss the world out there.
But have heart, daylight savings time is just two weeks away, the days are starting to warm, the peepers are beginning to call out spring and thank goodness, the darkness is lifting.
Food can take you right back to a place in time and that’s what I’m aiming for today. I’m sharing a recipe with you that is very similar to the dish I enjoyed in Sedona. It’s a Creamy Tuscan Chicken. Just whip up a delightful and fresh green salad full of mixed greens, purple onion, bright red cherry tomatoes, a few tangerine slices, a dash of feta and some balsamic vinaigrette. A crusty bread with creamy fresh butter and a side of roasted brussel sprouts topped with an herbed butter and a dollop of parmesan mashed potatoes. Dog gone… It’s only 8 a.m. as I’m writing this and I’m hungry already.
Anyway, whip up this summery and colorful dish to be teleported to Arizona for a lovely warm winter day, even if it is just in your imagination. Before you know it, I’ll be writing about how hot I am and offering up fruit dip as a recipe! But hey, I never said that I’m easy to please.
I do have a YouTube channel listed under “Loaves and Dishes,” this recipe is on there if you prefer a visual of the recipe being made. Have a great week!
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
2 Tbs. oil
2-4 thin sliced chicken breasts depending on size
Salt and pepper
4 cloves of garlic, minced.
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
4 oz ½ block cream cheese, cubed
â cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, chopped small
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
1½ cups fresh baby spinach
1 tsp. lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with fresh cracked black pepper
Heat 2 Tbs. oil in a 9-inch skillet on the stove top on medium heat. While this is heating, check your chicken breasts for thickness (you do not want them super thick. If they are thick, slice in half like you would open a book) and salt and pepper the chicken. When oil is glimmering, add the chicken and sear on each side (2-3 minutes per side). Remove to another dish. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
Increase the heat to medium high and add the chicken stock all at once. Deglaze the pan (scrape up the yummy bits on the bottom of the frying pan) and allow the broth to reduce by half (this takes a while, maybe 5-8 minutes).
When the chicken stock is reduced, reduce the heat back to medium. Add the heavy cream, cream cheese, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, spinach and lemon juice. Stir constantly until the sauce bubbles and thickens.
Add the chicken breasts back to the sauce and allow them to finish cooking through (about 5 minutes). Taste, add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh cracked black pepper.
Notes:
- When you remove the chicken breasts from the pan, don’t adjust the heat just yet. When you add the broth, it’s going to sizzle and steam. That’s exactly what you want!
- It will seem like WAY too much spinach. The spinach will wilt quickly and you’ll think it’s going to disappear.
- It takes a few minutes for the chicken stock to reduce by half. Just give it a few minutes. It will happen. No worries.
- You can substitute chicken thighs for the breasts. Make sure to flatten them out as best you can.
- It’s fine to substitute milk, coconut milk, vegan milk alternatives for the cream. Just know that the final taste will be different and the sauce will not be as thick and creamy.
- Other greens will work but spinach probably tastes the best.
- If spinach or garlic isn’t your thing, it is ok to leave either out but honestly, they make the dish.
Pro tip: Salt is what makes this dish, in the end. Make sure to add a little more salt at the end if the flavor isn’t where you want it.