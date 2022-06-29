Make plans to attend the 4th of July celebration at Piney Grove Middle School this Saturday. This kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. with a Classic Car Cruise-In at the parking lot. Then move on over to the football field at 3 p.m. where the fun begins.
There will be lots of food vendors including Sunset Slush of Stokes County, deep fried Oreos and funnel cakes, Foothills Farm Ice Cream, popcorn, donuts and many more. There will also be inflatables and more activities for the kids. If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, contact Tory Mabe at 336-972-5150.
Music line-up for the event is: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Debbie Bennett, 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. Mayo Mountain Praise & Worship, 5:45 – 6:45 pm. Jacob Harbour & Friends, 7 – 8 p.m. None of the Above, 8:20 – 9:20 p.m. Taylor Vaden & Memphis Thunder. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. with Taylor Vaden coming back on stage after the fireworks. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair.
Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends has another event scheduled for July 5 and July 19 at the Lawsonville Community Building from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is for kids in grades K – 5; games, stories, crafts and a meal will be provided. If, for some reason, your child cannot make it in July, mark your calendar for August 2 and August 16. For more information, call 336-593-8366.
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome the Country Boys to the community center on July 9 at 6 p.m.
Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will resume July 16 at 7 p,m, at the community building.
Northern Stokes Food Pantry hours for July are July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m., July 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 18, 1 to 5 p.m. and July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Catherine “Cathy” Priddy, age 68, who passed away Monday, June 20.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“You have got to decide, look, this is who I am; this is my best way to present myself, and I’m going to ride that horse to the finish line. Not everybody will like it, but that’s OK.
– Phil McGraw
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
The Berry Best Shortcake
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
2 cups sliced, fresh strawberries
1 cup fresh raspberries or 1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen raspberries, thawed and drained
1 cup fresh or frozen (thawed) blueberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 1/3 cups Bisquick baking mix
1/2 cup + 3 tbsp. milk
3 tbsp. margarine or butter, melted
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Sweetened whipped cream
Toss fruits with ¼ cup sugar; let stand 1 hr. Mix remaining ingredients, except whipped cream, until soft dough forms. Gently smooth into a ball on surface lightly dusted with baking mix. Knead 8 to 10 times. Pat or roll 1/2” thick. Cut with 3” cutter dipped in baking mix. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet until light brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Split warm shortcakes, spoon fruit mixture between halves and over tops. Top with whipped cream. Yield: 6 shortcakes
Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.