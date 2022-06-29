Make plans to attend the 4th of July celebration at Piney Grove Middle School this Saturday. This kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. with a Classic Car Cruise-In at the parking lot. Then move on over to the football field at 3 p.m. where the fun begins.

There will be lots of food vendors including Sunset Slush of Stokes County, deep fried Oreos and funnel cakes, Foothills Farm Ice Cream, popcorn, donuts and many more. There will also be inflatables and more activities for the kids. If you are interested in setting up as a vendor, contact Tory Mabe at 336-972-5150.