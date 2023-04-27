Well, it’s official, Francisco FarmFest is in the works and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the old Francisco School grounds. Several members of the community met on Sunday, April 16, and we decided that the time is right to bring back the Farmfest. We’re so excited to bring back the festival that started it all.
The Beer Hunt, sponsored by Midsummer Brewing, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 3 p.m. Known as the Egg Hunt for adults, participants will be given an empty 6-pack holder and will search the Midsummer Brewing grounds for their favorite brews. There will be several gift cards hidden as well. The cost is $25 per person and the tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketsource.us. You must be 21 years old to participate. There is no charge for spectators.
OCNWStokes will be on-site hosting a table and basket raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each and 2 baskets will be available. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the event will go to OCNWStokes. Music will be provided by Richie and Hartman so you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon. Midsummer Brewing is located at 8544 NC 89 Highway West, Westfield.
The monthly Francisco Music Jam will be Tuesday evening, May 2, at the Francisco Community Building. Some of the best talent around will be there to play a tune or two or ten. Last month, the Nunn Brothers dropped in to join the fun. If you play an instrument, come on down or if you just love to listen, come on down and fellowship with the neighbors. It’s a lot of wonderful talent in one spot on a Tuesday night in Francisco. The music starts at 7 p.m. We’d love to have you join us. There’s no admission but donations are accepted to pay for the building rental.
Our first two community classes, Bird Watching with Kendal Harden and Growing Tomatoes with Robert Holder were a huge success. Kendal mentioned that families with children were in his class which made it a special occasion. Out next community class will be an electrical class and is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9. Hosted by Kevin Sexton, this class will deal with issues that the homeowner can do themselves before they call an electrician. The cost is $5 per person.
Did you happen to catch Chad Tucker’s interview with our own Rickey Rogers last week on Roy’s Folks? It was a wonderful segment and if you get a chance you can watch it on Facebook. Everyone around here knows how special our neighborhood barber and pastor is and now the surrounding area knows it too. Rickey..we love you. (Don’t get high headed now that you’re a celebrity).
Our community lost two wonderful people last week, Faye Warden and James Holt. Please be in prayer for Jim, Faye’s husband, children and spouses and grandchildren. Also be in prayer for James Holt family, his wife Regina, son, Jamie and wife, brothers and sisters. One loss in a community is hard but two is extremely hard. Please lift all these precious people up in prayer.