Well, it’s official, Francisco FarmFest is in the works and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the old Francisco School grounds. Several members of the community met on Sunday, April 16, and we decided that the time is right to bring back the Farmfest. We’re so excited to bring back the festival that started it all.

The Beer Hunt, sponsored by Midsummer Brewing, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 3 p.m. Known as the Egg Hunt for adults, participants will be given an empty 6-pack holder and will search the Midsummer Brewing grounds for their favorite brews. There will be several gift cards hidden as well. The cost is $25 per person and the tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketsource.us. You must be 21 years old to participate. There is no charge for spectators.