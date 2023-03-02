Welcome to March! Springtime is already in the air, but we all know how March can be. I remember the blizzard of 1993. That was in March. Some of you can remember the snows of March back in 1960. Mama said it snowed the first three Wednesdays of March that year. I’ve seen pictures of the snowdrifts on the mountain. Some were higher than the stop signs. Doesn’t sound appealing to me.
The Francisco Music Jam will be held Tuesday, March 7, at the Francisco Community Building starting at 7 p.m. If you have never been, I highly encourage you to go. Some of the best musicians around are there and they sound awesome. Even if you don’t play an instrument, go anyway. This is the best entertainment you can find and it’s in our own backyard. There’s no admission fee, all they ask is for a small donation to help pay for the use of the community building. Come on out to the area’s best kept secret.
The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary will have Springo Bingo Saturday, March 18, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games. All prizes are spring-related. Come join your neighbors and have a fun filled evening of Springo Bingo.
Please keep the family of Franklin “Pete” George in your prayers. Pete passed away last week after battling health issues. I had the wonderful opportunity of knowing him for several years. I worked with him at Carolina Plant (J.P. Stevens). Pete worked in the sales department when he retired. His outgoing personality and boisterous laughter made him perfect for the job. A charter member of the Francisco Ruritans, community and church was always important to him. Pete and his wife, Helen, had just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Please lift Helen, his son, Mark (Carolyn) and daughter, Kathy (Bob) up in prayer.