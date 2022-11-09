I read somewhere the other day that North Carolina was the only place where all four seasons could take place in one week. After wearing shorts on Monday and a sweatshirt by Friday, I’m starting to believe that sentiment.

The Francisco Fire Department, Rescue squad, Auxiliary, Ruritans, and Our Communities celebrated family night with a covered dish supper at the Francisco Community Building Saturday night. The meal was wonderful and so was the fellowship. Fire chief, Preston George commented about the new substation that is nearing completion in the Collinstown-Asbury area. After the station has passed inspection, residents within five miles will receive a significant discount on their homeowners insurance. This is a “win-win” for everyone.