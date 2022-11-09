I read somewhere the other day that North Carolina was the only place where all four seasons could take place in one week. After wearing shorts on Monday and a sweatshirt by Friday, I’m starting to believe that sentiment.
The Francisco Fire Department, Rescue squad, Auxiliary, Ruritans, and Our Communities celebrated family night with a covered dish supper at the Francisco Community Building Saturday night. The meal was wonderful and so was the fellowship. Fire chief, Preston George commented about the new substation that is nearing completion in the Collinstown-Asbury area. After the station has passed inspection, residents within five miles will receive a significant discount on their homeowners insurance. This is a “win-win” for everyone.
Greg Collins commented that the fire department and rescue is in need of volunteers. A lot of our members have been in the department for several years. We have been blessed to have Stephen Jessup as a member for 50 years. We need younger volunteers to step up and take the reins as some of our current members retire.
Kathy Blue and Thadia George displayed a beautiful handmade Christmas Quilt to be raffled off along with several other prizes at the Francisco Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar. Tickets can be purchased from any member and are $5 each. Texie Jessup spoke on behalf of the Auxiliary and displayed the new Stokes County Calendars that have just come in. Each month features a Stokes County scene photographed by residents. The calendars are available now for $10 and can be purchased at the Francisco Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar Saturday, December 3, at the Francisco Community Building.
And speaking of the Bazaar, we still have vendor tables available. The price is $15 for 1 or 2 for $25. If interested in a vendor spot, please call Amanda Bryant at 336-528-5188.
Paula Duggan-King, representative of Our Communities of NW Stokes Foundation, spoke of the 2022 Grants Program. Grants in the amount of $500 and $1000 are being made available by OCNWS from funds raised by Francisco FarmFest. Individuals, clubs and organizations located in the NW Stokes area are encouraged to apply. Priority categories for this year include: Agriculture, Arts and Culture, Education, Economic/Business Development and Beautification and Recreation. Questions about the program may be directed to Thadia George at teedleg@gmail.com. Please include OCNWS Grant in the subject line. Applications are available at the Francisco Fire Department, on Facebook at Our Communities of NW Stokes or at www.ocnwstokes.org. Completed applications should be mailed to Our Communities of NW Stokes Foundation, 7104 NC 89 Hwy W. Westfield, NC 27053. Applications must be in by December 1 and winners will be announced by mid-December.
Thanksgiving is coming and some of our neighbors may need a little help this year. Kathryn Converse, volunteer at the Northern Stokes Food Pantry, said the donations from Second Harvest Food Bank are down. If you or your organization would like to contribute money or nonperishable food items, please feel free to help our Northern Stokes Food Pantry. It is a very worthy cause.