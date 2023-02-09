Our Communities of NW Stokes hosted the annual Community Decides meeting at the Francisco Community Building last Sunday. The meeting was well-attended and we also saw new faces in the crowd which was wonderful. I heard several people say this was the best meeting we have had in quite a while.

Grants were presented by the organization and the winners were as follows: Janis Henderson- Hunsucker-North Stokes High School, Adam Jones-Piney Grove Middle School, Ben Hall-North Stokes High School and Wyshona Lawson-Lawsonville Elementary School. We know that the grant money will be in capable hands and will be used wisely.