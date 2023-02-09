Our Communities of NW Stokes hosted the annual Community Decides meeting at the Francisco Community Building last Sunday. The meeting was well-attended and we also saw new faces in the crowd which was wonderful. I heard several people say this was the best meeting we have had in quite a while.
Grants were presented by the organization and the winners were as follows: Janis Henderson- Hunsucker-North Stokes High School, Adam Jones-Piney Grove Middle School, Ben Hall-North Stokes High School and Wyshona Lawson-Lawsonville Elementary School. We know that the grant money will be in capable hands and will be used wisely.
Jeff Noethlich, owner of Midsummer Brewery, was there to talk about the opening of his business venture at the old Francisco School Building. Plans are in the works to turn the building into a brewery, commissary kitchen, bakery, general store, and farmers market. all rolled into one area. This is wonderful news for the community which will include jobs. We are so excited for this new opportunity. Jeff is planning a kick-off event the last weekend of March.
Brad Chandler was also there with comments about what’s going on in county government as it pertains to our community. We appreciate Brad and his working for our corner of the county.
Katheryn Converse made comments about possible outdoor trails and parks that are needed and would be enjoyed by everyone. This is a real possibility in the near future.
Roger Stevens came and spoke about a car and art show that is being planned for late spring to be held at the new brewery in Francisco. He also brought beautiful signs that he has painted on old satellite dishes. They’re absolutely gorgeous. All you car and motorcycle enthusiasts and artists need to plan on being a part of this.
As one can see, the first part of the year is jam-packed with planned activities and events. You don’t have to travel far to be a part of something great. It’s right here in our own back yard.
The Francisco Fire Department Substation on Collinstown Road is now open with three trucks based there. For residents who don’t know, this substation will make it possible for anyone living within a 5-mile radius to have a reduction in their homeowner’s insurance. This is definitely a plus.
Luna’s Mexican Kitchen is now open for business. This new restaurant is located in the old Johnstown Café on Highway 89. All I have heard is good reviews. Check it out.
There will be a Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Francisco Community Building 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. This is donations only and it sponsored by the Ruritan Club. Come out and get some good pancakes and support our local Ruritans.