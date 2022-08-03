Stop by for some Foothill Farm’s Homemade Ice Cream every Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. in Lawsonville at 4719 NC Hwy. 8. Featured flavors are fresh peach, chocolate, vanilla, butter pecan, banana pudding, strawberry and cookies and cream.
Congratulations to Jayme Ferguson who caught a 37-pound fish at McBride’s Catfish Pond this past Friday.
The Sandy Ridge Tent Revival is scheduled for August 7 – 12 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Pastor Randy Cook, Brother Todd McKeehan and Brother Barry Spears will be the featured speakers with gospel singing nightly. For more information, call 336-407-3295.
Lawsonville Ruritan Club will sponsor a blood drive on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N. There is an urgent need for blood donors; you can go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Also on Aug. 13, Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Never Too Late Bluegrass Band to the community center at 6 p.m.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ernest Ray “Ernie” Shelton, age 50, who passed away Monday, July 25, Vicki Fulcher Coleman, age 57 and Colon Orell “Popeye” Stovall, age 77, who passed away Tuesday, July 26.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“If you have the guts to send somebody to war, then you better have the guts to take care of them when they get home,” – Jon Stewart, comedian and talk show host
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Low Country Cookies (from The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook)
1 16-oz. box graham crackers
12 tbsp. (1 1/2 sticks) butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup or 3 1/2- oz. can shredded coconut
Line a 13 x 9” pan with whole graham crackers. Melt butter in saucepan and add sugar. Beat egg and milk together; add to butter mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add nuts, coconut and 1 cup graham cracker crumbs. Pour over crackers in pan. Cover with another layer of whole graham crackers. Prepare topping. Beat 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla, 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) butter and 3 tbsp. milk together and spread over top layer of crackers. Chill. Cut into squares.
I have made these cookies/bars several times. They are delicious!
Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.