Stop by for some Foothill Farm’s Homemade Ice Cream every Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. in Lawsonville at 4719 NC Hwy. 8. Featured flavors are fresh peach, chocolate, vanilla, butter pecan, banana pudding, strawberry and cookies and cream.

Congratulations to Jayme Ferguson who caught a 37-pound fish at McBride’s Catfish Pond this past Friday.