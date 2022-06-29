As the month of June is at the close, the season of the blueberry is almost here and the harvest will run all the way into August. Unlike strawberries, it takes a lot of blueberries to compose a gallon, but their flavor in a blueberry pie or also a cobbler or sonker makes them well worth the time and effort. The real summer heat will soon be here, so the best thing to do is pick blueberries early in the morning before the sun heats things up.

It takes patience to pick blueberries as well as a positive thinking attitude. A bit of wise advice: Leave the kids with grandma because the patience of kids wear thin in the blueberry patch!