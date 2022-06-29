As the month of June is at the close, the season of the blueberry is almost here and the harvest will run all the way into August. Unlike strawberries, it takes a lot of blueberries to compose a gallon, but their flavor in a blueberry pie or also a cobbler or sonker makes them well worth the time and effort. The real summer heat will soon be here, so the best thing to do is pick blueberries early in the morning before the sun heats things up.
It takes patience to pick blueberries as well as a positive thinking attitude. A bit of wise advice: Leave the kids with grandma because the patience of kids wear thin in the blueberry patch!
One plus of blueberries is that they are easy to prepare and freeze. All you have to do is run cold water in the sink. Pour a quart of blueberries in at a time in the water and remove the unripe berries that rise to the top with a tea strainer. Place berries in quart containers after draining the berries on a dry towel for a minute. Make sure berries are dry when placing in the plastic quart containers. Allow half an inch at the top of container before placing the lids. In winter, they will taste just like fresh berries.
Blueberry Sweet Dream Dessert
1 21-oz. can blueberry pie filling
1 quart fresh blueberries
1 8-oz. packet softened cream cheese
2 cups Graham Cracker crumbs
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup sugar
2 two sticks butter, melted
1 tub Cool Whip
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Run Graham Crackers through the blender in grate mode and mix with butter. Spread in the bottom of a 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan. Bake for seven or eight minutes. Beat cream cheese and add powdered sugar. Spread over the graham crackers. Mix blueberry pie filling, blueberries and sugar and spread over the cream cheese mixture. Cover with Cool Whip and serve. Keep refrigerated.
Elixers for summer gardens
Peat moss and Black Kow will give the garden of summer an extra boost. Both are totally organic and will work wonders in warm summer soil. Black Kow is composted cow manure and comes in 25- and 50-pound bags. A 25-pound bag costs about $6. Peat moss comes in 3.5 cubic foot bales and costs about $12 per bale. Keep a bale on hand and place on seed in the furrow before you hill up soil on both sides of the furrow.
Japanese beetles
As the heat of June increases, I hope the population of Japanese beetles will not increase. As the really hot temperatures draw nearer, we should know what kind of beetle year this will be. If you see them appear, the first measure of control should be to place beetle traps in areas away from the garden and affected areas. If there is a huge infestation, spray a mist of liquid Sevin mixed with proper amount of water in a spray bottle. Allow the sun to dry the mist into the foliage.
Wisdom when watering zinnias
Zinnias love this time of year. As the zinnias continue to grow and produce more foliage before they reach flower stage be careful when watering zinnia rows or beds. Do not spray the foliage because this causes powdery mildew on the leaves. Use a water wand and spray the base of the zinnias. This helps prevent the powder mildew and promote colorful flowers as the season progresses.