I am enclosing a picture of the grand prize winners at our Bingo Fundraiser this past Saturday. Their names are Melinda Presnell, Tabitha Deskins, Eric Maness, (his wife standing in for him) and Samantha Castillon or you can use the picture of Mr. Boyles, 2022 District Principal of the Year.
There will be a benefit for Jessica Deskins and her family who lost everything in a house fire this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Hosted by Brandon Stahly at 2760 NC Hwy. 704 in Lawsonville. There will be lots of music including Bryant Redd, Mike Hall, Michael Stahly, Charlie Carter, Derek Freeman, Hersie McMillan, Harvey Hawks and many more.
Sunset Slush of Stokes County will be there scooping up your favorite flavor, there will be barbecue sandwiches, drinks and lots of desserts. Bring a friend, bring your chair and help support this family in making their new house a home and create new memories. For more information, contact Brandon at 336-413-4428.
Thanks to everyone who came out and participated in the Bingo Fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of our community building. Our many sponsors, including Nickelston Fence Co., Clark Farms, The Farm @ Dobson, The Depot Restaurant at Cody Creek, Beautiful Earth, Bennett’s Baskets ‘N Bows, Black Cat Bead Studio, Clay Revolution, Fashion & Fun, Foothills Market & Grill, Anna Bibee, Pamela Quesenberry, Dan River Outfitters, Heavenly Reflections Salon & Day Spa, Tin Pan Alley, Sissy Hall, Angela Corum, Sweet Revenge Bakery and the Bingo players, help to keep our building available for community events. The coverall grand prize of $100 was won by Melinda Presnell, Eric Maness, Samantha Castillon and Tabitha Deskins who agreed to split four ways. Our next bingo will be Sept. 17.
Congratulations to Jeff Boyles, principal at Sandy Ridge Elementary; he has been selected by his peers as 2022 District Principal of the Year.
The Sandy Ridge Tent Revival is scheduled for August 7 – 12 at 7:30 p.m. each day Hosted by Pastor Randy Cook, Brother Todd McKeehan and Brother Barry Spears will be the featured speakers with gospel singing nightly. For more information, call 336-407-3295.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of James Benjamin “Benny” Gann Sr. age 76, who passed away Sunday, July 17,
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“You don’t drown by falling in water; you only drown if you stay there.” – Zig Ziglar
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Blackberry Dumplings
1 qt. fresh blackberries
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups water
1/4 cup shortening
1/4 cup milk
1 large egg yolk
2 tbsp. softened butter
1 tsp. cinnamon powder
1 tsp. salt.
In large saucepan, place blackberries, water, butter, cinnamon powder and sugar. Cook over medium heat until it forms a sauce. Stir occasionally. In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour and salt. Add shortening, egg yolk and milk. Mix until the flour is moistened. Divide the dough in half and shape into small balls, then drop them into the blackberry sauce. Simmer the dumplings over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the dumplings from the heat and let them cool completely. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
This is one of my favorite desserts my Mom would make when I was a child, on one condition. I had to pick the blackberries. And, I did!
Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.