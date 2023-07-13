Francisco News

Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July week. It felt like July, that’s for sure. There’s nothing like those hot dogs cooked on a charcoal grill, especially when they’re cooked to a lovely black color. Best hot dogs in the world.

There will be a community Francisco FarmFest meeting Sunday, July 16, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building. We’re in the “high gear” mode with two months left to prepare. We encourage all the volunteers with the FarmFest to try to be there as well as friends and neighbors with ideas and input. We now have the raffle tickets available and the prizes this year are amazing. These prizes range from “A” (apple tree) to “Z” (zipline tickets). They’re only $5 each.

The Francisco Ruritans will sponsor a community blood drive at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s such a great need for blood during the summer months. People are on vacation and don’t take the time to go to the blood drives in the surrounding communities. This one is here for us. It’s very convenient and doesn’t take long. Please support this neighborhood blood drive and give the gift of life.

Prayers for Maryln Johnson, Grace Portch, David Williams, and Robert and Shirley George. Prayers also for the Terrence Simmons family. Terrence passed away after declining health issues. Please lift his wife, Kim, and children, his mother and stepfather up in prayer.