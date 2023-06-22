Francisco News

Everyone get out the canoes. This week is going to be a wet one. By Tuesday morning, we had already had almost 2 ½ inches of rain. The way the weather people are talking, that’s just the beginning.

There will be a Giving Together Party hosted by Our Communities of Northwest Stokes at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, June 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. This will be a good opportunity to thank the many volunteers, donors and supporters that have been the backbone of the organization from the very beginning. It’s also the kick-off of our very first annual giving campaign. Come on out and enjoy a BBQ supper and music. There is no charge but donations will be appreciated.

The King Senior Services and the Walnut Cove Senior Center are partnering to bring free classes and activities for our older adults to six remote locations within the county and Francisco is one of them. Since the closing of the Senior Center in Francisco, not a lot has been offered to our older neighbors. That’s about to change. There will be a community meeting Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m, at the Francisco Community Building to discuss what activities our local seniors would like to see and participate in and to see what days and times would be convenient. Please come out and voice your ideas and opinions.

Please remember Robert and Shirley George in your prayers this week. Both are recovering from an auto accident. Remember the Jody Bullins family. His dad, Bill Bullins and wife, Vickie live in Francisco.