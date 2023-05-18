Sandy Ridge News

Jacob Harbour performing at the Annual Association of North Carolina Ruritans Rally in Pilot Mountain.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser is this Saturday at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of the community building. We have some great Bingo and door prizes as well as concessions. Some of our sponsors include Walnut Cove Furniture, Food Lion, Walnut Cove, Hillbilly Hideaway, Clay Revolution, Shell Rapid Lube, Easy Eats, Clark Family Farms and many more.

The Annual Association of North Carolina Ruritans Rally was held May 5 – 7. Sandy Ridge Ruritans attending the installation banquet were David Hogan, Jimmy and Deborah Ellington and Carolyn Craig. This was held on May 6 at South Westfield Ruritan Club in Pilot Mountain where Jacob Harbour was the featured entertainer.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Ashley Amos and Cole Bullins. They were united in marriage on May 6 at Dale Farmer’s Venue in Walnut Cove.

Lawsonville Elementary School will host a Port-A-Pit Chicken and Family Day on Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 5 p.m. There will be live music by The Butcher Family, Megan Condon, By Grace Bluegrass and more. Enjoy games such as corn hole, yard games, connect four, jinga and a bounce house; raffle tickets will be on sale as well. And the food – port-a-pit chicken with all the fixins and desserts. For questions or to pre-purchase a plate, contact Hannah Mabe at 336-831-6080.

You’re invited to the 56th Annual Sands Family Reunion for food, family and fun to be held Sunday, June 4, at Lawsonville Community Center. Meet and greet begins at noon with lunch at 1 p.m. and fellowship before, during and after lunch. The community center is located at 4589 NC Hwy. 8 North. For more information, call Larry Sands at 336-692-8764 or Brenda Hall at 336-414-4825.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Rhonda Knight Bullins, age 67, who passed away Thursday, May 11.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“My wish for you is that this life becomes all that you want it to. Your dreams stay big, your worries stay small and that you never need to carry more than you can hold.” – Rascal Flatts

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Strawberry Cheesecake Lush

1 package Golden Oreos (36 cookies)

6 tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounces softened cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 (16-ounce) container Cool Whip, divided

2 packages (3.4 ounce each) instant cheesecake pudding mix

3 cups milk

3½ cups sliced strawberries

Crush the entire package of Oreos. When the cookies are fine crumbs, transfer them to a large bowl and mix in 6 tablespoons of melted butter. Press the cookie mixture into a 9×13 pan and refrigerate while you prepare the remaining layers. Beat together powdered sugar, cream cheese, and 1 cup of Cool Whip. Spread over your cookie layer. Mix together the pudding mix, milk and 1 cup of Cool Whip. Spread over the cream cheese layer. Layer the sliced strawberries over pudding mixture and spread the remaining Cool Whip on top.

Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.