Francisco News

Our heat pump is going, “What in the world!” We went from cold to heat to cold to heat and back to cold. Maybe this week we can remain at a constant temperature. People with gardens would sure appreciate the warmer weather.

There will be a Cash Bingo at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, May 20. Hot dogs will be ready at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games and door prizes will be available. All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the community building. Everyone is invited to attend.

There will be a Community FarmFest Meeting Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Francisco Community Building. Everyone is invited to come out and bring new ideas and input to make this year’s FarmFest the best yet.

On Tuesday, May 23, there will be a Let’s Get Together: Youth and Children’s Programs meeting at the Francisco Community Building. This will be an informal gathering and brainstorming session for parents and neighbors who want to create new projects and activities for our kids and young people. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mother’s Day is Sunday. If you’re blessed enough to still have your mom, please make her feel special. This is her day. If your mom is no longer with you, choose someone in your life that maybe could use a hug, a rose or maybe just a kind word. People will always remember how you made them feel. Happy Mother’s Day!