Sandy Ridge News

Boyd Joyce was caught in the kitchen eating from the coconut cake pan. Carolyn Craig photo This little one enjoys sitting with Amanda Dodson and having some dessert during the banquet. Carolyn Craig photo Many attended the banquet. Carolyn Craig photo The North East Stokes Volunteer Fire Department’s poses for a photo during a live fire training exercise. Submitted photo Rebekah Fulp and Nicholas Blalock are engaged to be married in May 2024. Submitted photo

The Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club, along with Germanton, Pine Hall and Lawsonville Ruritan Clubs, treated the volunteers at East Stokes Outreach Ministry with an appreciation banquet this past Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove. There was a large group attending who enjoyed the delicious meal and fellowship. I took pictures of all those at the tables and Edson Willson was at one of the volunteer tables and asked if he was gonna be in the paper. Yes, Edson, you are! Chase Ragsdale at State Farm Insurance and Food Lion provided gift cards for the volunteers. ESOM, you are awesome and thank you for all you do for our community.

Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad held a live fire training exercise this past Saturday. A spokesperson for the fire department made this statement, “This training is beneficial to keep our members skills honed. Special thanks to our amazing auxiliary for making sure everybody was well hydrated and well fed. Also, special thanks to Stokes County EMS and Unit 2 for the medical standby while our members were in a dangerous environment. Thanks to Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad for providing rehab and assistance as well. The following departments had members in attendance:

– Northeast Stokes

– Stokes-Rockingham Fire and Rescue Department

– Northwest Rockingham Fire Department

– Madison Rescue Squad

– King Fire Department

– Sauratown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.”

Patty and Brandon Fulp of Danbury announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebekah, to Nicholas Blalock. A May 2024 wedding is planned.

There will be a Pinto Bean Dinner Benefit for Dorothy Chaney this Saturday at the community building at 11 a.m. Dorothy has squamous non-small cell lung cancer; all proceeds will help with medical expenses. Price per plate is $7 and includes pintos, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. There will also be live music, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and auctions.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grassifieds to the community center on May 13 at 6 p.m.

Bingo will return May 20 at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of the community building. Thanks to all who have participated in the past.

Lawsonville Elementary School will host a Port-A-Pit Chicken & Family Day on Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 5 p.m. There will be live music by The Butcher Family, Megan Condon, By Grace Bluegrass and more. Enjoy games such as corn hole, yard games, connect four, jinga and a bounce house; raffle tickets will be on sale as well. And the food – port-a-pit chicken with all the fixins and desserts. For questions or to pre-purchase a plate, contact Hannah Mabe at 336-831-6080.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dora “Ann” Mabe, age 72, who passed away Friday, April 28.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.” – Nora Roberts

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Chicken Enchiladas

3-4 chicken breasts

15 white corn tortillas or 15 flour tortillas (fajita size)

3 (10 oz.) cans red enchilada sauce

3 – 4 cups grated Monterey jack pepper cheese (or 1 cup pepper jack and 2 cups of cheddar, or a fiesta blend Mexican cheese mix)

Boil chicken until it falls apart, then shred. Mix ½ can of sauce and a little cheese with chicken. Put other ½ can on bottom of 11 x 9 baking dish. Microwave tortillas until soft. Roll chicken mixture into tortillas. Put in pan semi-tightly, seam side down. Cover with remaining 2 cans sauce. Cover top with remaining cheese and bake at 350 degrees until cheese is fully melted (usually about 20 – 25 minutes).

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.