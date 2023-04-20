Sandy Ridge News

Caleigh Layne Bullins, newborn daughter of Cole Bullins and Ashley Amos.

Sponsored by the Ruritans and hosted by The Stanley Farm, the North Stokes Sandy Ridge seniors will be honored and recognized at a 2023 Graduation Celebration this Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Congratulations seniors!

Proud parents Cole Bullins and Ashley Amos are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Caleigh Layne Bullins. Born on March 16 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, she weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Johnny and Jill Amos, Douglas and Tiffany Bullins, Christine and Vincent Bullins. Caleigh is the first grandchild of the Amos family and fourth grandchild of the Bullins family.

Congratulations to the newlyweds; Taylor Mabe and Austin Rose were united in marriage this past Saturday at The Pretty Place Chapel in Cleveland, South Carolina.

Foothills Farm Festival at 1476 Snow Hill Church Rd., an old-fashioned farm day in Stokes County, will be Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be planting corn and tobacco, other local vendors will have flower and vegetable plants for sale as well as local eggs, soaps, homemade breads and more. Come early; there will be homemade breakfast and lunch for sale and music by George Cutchins group, Tobacco Belt Bluegrass.

There will be a Pinto Bean Dinner Benefit for Dorothy Chaney on Saturday, May 6, at the community building at 11 a.m. Dorothy has squamous non-small cell lung cancer; all proceeds will help with medical expenses. Price per plate is $7 and includes pintos, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. There will also be live music, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and auctions.

Congratulations to Deleep Singh Paul on the grand opening of Mayodan Marathon this past Monday.

Please join us May 13 when Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grassifieds.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“I know what I bring to the table, so trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone.”

– Anonymous

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Scalloped Potatoes & Sausage

6 – 8 large potatoes

½ – ¾ lb. bulk sausage

3 tbsp. butter or margarine

2 ½ tbsp. flour

2 cups milk

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp. dried parsley

Peel and slice potatoes into thin rounds. Cook until tender. Drain and put in a greased casserole dish. Fry sausage, drain and place on top of potatoes.

Cheese Sauce:

Melt butter in frying pan. Blend in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk and cook over medium heat until thick. Add cheese and seasonings; cook until cheese melts. Pour over potatoes and sausage. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

