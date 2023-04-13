Francisco News

Hope everyone had a wonderful Easter. Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day after the cold, rainy Saturday. Some Easter happenings had to be rescheduled or cancelled due to the weather.

Master Gardener Robert Holder will conduct a Growing Tomatoes class at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mr. Holder will teach the do’s and don’ts of successful tomato gardening. Each participant will be given two tomato plants that are some of the best varieties grown in this area. The cost of the class is $5.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will host Bingo at the Francisco Community Building Saturday evening, April 15. Hot dogs will be ready at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games. This is a cash prize event and everyone is welcome to attend.

OCNWStokes will have a Community Decides meeting Sunday, April 16, at the Francisco Community Building. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. The main focus will be Francisco FarmFest or Sunflower Trail. If we can have enough volunteers to sign up, Francisco FarmFest it is. The future of either of these events depends totally upon the community participation. Come out and show your support and give your ideas.

The Easter Beer Hunt, sponsored by Midsummer Brewing, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 3 p.m. Known as the Egg Hunt for adults, participants will be given an empty six-pack holder and will search the Midsummer Brewing grounds for their favorite brews. There will be several gift cards hidden as well. The cost is $25 per person and the tickets must be purchased in advance at ticketsource.us. You must be 21 years old to participate. There is no charge for spectators. OCNWStokes will be on-site hosting a table and basket raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each and two baskets will be available, with 20% of all proceeds from the event will go to OCNWStokes. Music will be provided by Richie and Hartman so you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon. Midsummer Brewing is located at 8544 NC 89 Highway West in Westfield.

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Rook Tournament Sunday afternoon, May 7, at the Francisco Community Building. I’ll have more about this next week. Meanwhile, get your Rook partners together. There’s going to be fierce competition.

Prayers for the Trinity Fain family. This young man was taken way too soon. Please lift his parents, Johnny and Rebecca, brother, Tristan, and grandparents, Lonnie and Jenny Fain and Bertie Tilley up in prayer.