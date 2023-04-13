Sandy Ridge News

Thanks to everyone who came out this past Saturday to donate blood. Our goal was 26 and 31 units were collected.

The Country Boys were awesome this past Saturday; if you didn’t make it, you missed a great show. Many thanks to committee members George Cutchins who manned the 50/50 Raffle Table, Wanda Shelton who took care of the door and Karen and Benny Bullins for their help with concessions. Great team effort! Please join us May 13 when Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grassifieds.

Johnny and Jill Amos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Allie, to Josh Manuel, son of Jerry and Pam Manuel. Allie is an orthodontic assistant and Josh is a strawberry and tobacco farmer of Manuel Farms. A spring 2024 wedding is planned.

Foothills Farm Festival, at 1476 Snow Hill Church Rd., an old-fashioned farm day in Stokes County, will be Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be planting corn and tobacco, other local vendors will have flower and vegetable plants for sale as well as local eggs, soaps, homemade breads and more. Come early; there will be homemade breakfast and lunch for sale and music by George Cutchins group, Tobacco Belt Bluegrass.

There will be a Pinto Bean Dinner Benefit for Dorothy Chaney on Saturday, May 6, at the community building at 11 a.m. Dorothy has squamous non-small cell lung cancer; all proceeds will help with medical expenses. Price per plate is $7 and includes pintos, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. There will also be live music, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and auctions.

Please continue to keep Junior and Sissy Hall’s son in your prayers. He is still in Cone Hospital recovering from a motorcycle accident.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Larry Dean Mabe, age 62, who passed away Monday, April 3 and Peggy George Gray, age 75, who passed away Thursday, April 6.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Raspberry Cake

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1 package (3 ounces) raspberry gelatin

4 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup hot water

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sweetened raspberries, thawed, undrained

FROSTING:

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sweetened raspberries, thawed, undrained

Fresh raspberries, optional

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the cake mix and gelatin; add eggs, oil and water; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. Stir in raspberries. Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool. For frosting, in a large bowl, fold whipped topping into raspberries. Spread over cake. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator. Garnish with fresh raspberries if desired.

I baked this for Easter Family Dinner; it’s very moist with a little raspberry tartness. My grandson, Cameron, said “I don’t eat cake.” But, he was seen eating this one.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.