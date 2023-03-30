Sandy Ridge News

Thanks to everyone who came out for our Bingo Fundraiser this past Saturday; we had a packed house. Barb Fairhurst won the coverall prize of four tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash. She gave them to Blake Melvin who was one excited young man. Please continue to pray for Junior and Sissy’s son that he will recover fully and quickly from his accident. Thanks to Benny and Karen Bullins who pitched in and helped in their absence. They did a wonderful job! The date for the next Bingo is May 20, same time, same place.

The Northeast Stokes Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at 2 p.m. with a rain date of April 8. There will be four separate hunts for age groups 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Eggs will include candy and cash prizes. There will also be an appearance by the Easter Bunny! A food drive will be underway at the Egg Hunt; all items will stay within the community.

Sandy Ridge Community will host a blood drive on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Schedule now and help us meet our goal.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Country Boys to the community center on April 8 at 6 p.m.

Shelvie Dodson has news from Delta United Methodist Church. Their Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.; all children invited. On Sunday, April 9, they will have a Sunrise service at 6:45 with breakfast served afterwards. On May 5 and 6, there will be a yard sale by the Delta Daylilies from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with lots of good bargains.

Please keep George Cutchins in your prayers as he is recovering at home from surgery.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Patricia Martin Carter, age 69, who passed away Monday, March 20; Terry Dean Hundley, age 66, who passed away Tuesday, March 21; and Phillip Wright Tuttle, age 82, who passed away Saturday, March 25.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“After all those years as a woman hearing ‘not thin enough, not pretty enough, not smart enough, not this enough, not that enough’, almost overnight I woke up one morning and thought, I am enough.” – Anna Quindlen, Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Impossible Coconut Pie

All the ingredients are mixed together and poured into a pie tin, but when it cooks it forms its own crust with filling This has a coconut vanilla taste like a coconut cream pie!

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded coconut

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

8 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

Place milk, coconut, eggs, vanilla, flour, butter and sugar in blender. Mix well. Pour into a greased and floured pie plate. Sprinkle nutmeg on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

I remember making this in Home Economics class at John D. Bassett High School. It is delicious and easy too!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.