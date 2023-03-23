Francisco News

A big thank you goes to all who came out to our Springo Bingo last Saturday night. It was a huge crowd! The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary appreciates each and every one who participated.

The Auxiliary is also planning a Spring Fling scheduled for Saturday morning, April 8, at the Francisco Community Building. Bring the kids for an Easter Egg Hunt 10:30 a.m. to noon and photo opportunities. There won’t be any charge for the Egg Hunt or the photos but donations are appreciated. Sausage biscuits and coffee will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Classes are back! OCNWStokes are again sponsoring classes held at the Francisco Community Building. The first class will be Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is the popular bird watching class headed by Kendall Harden. For all the bird enthusiasts, this is a wonderful opportunity to study the birds in this part of the area. Everyone is welcome to come out.

The next class is Growing Tomatoes to be held Saturday morning April 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.,. Hosted by Master Gardener Robert Holder, who will show the ins and outs of growing successful tomatoes. And who doesn’t love those homegrown tomato sandwiches in the summer?

Plans are in the making for a full fledge Francisco FarmFest this year. If we have enough volunteer support, FarmFest is on. The next community meeting is April 16, at the Francisco Community Building starting at 3 p.m. Come out and show your support for the original Francisco FarmFest.