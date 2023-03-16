Loaves and Dishes

Don’t you love surprises? Yeah, me neither. However, I keep a fork in my purse just in case surprise food happens, so there is that.

Think I’m kidding? I have extra in the car and truck too! Usually, the revelation is that there are no utensils in my take-out food. Surprise! I get to fashion a spoon out of my drink lid unless I have my trusty extra fork!

Anyway, I have a surprise for you today. An article with no recipe! This is one of those rare occasions where I share some local goodness with you instead. I’ve been meaning to do this for at least a year but good intentions with bad execution is essentially the same as not putting the onion in the soup. Today we shall season the soup!

Have you visited the Bi-Rite Grocery store in Stokesdale yet? Yes? You have? The old 1950s style store on Highway 65 from Stokes County towards Stokesdale? They have phenomenal prices on many items and there are trailers stashed with food and goodies that they bring out into the small store when needed. That isn’t the store I’m talking about though. That store closed.

They have built a new store and it is approximately one block behind the old store. It’s a beautiful modern establishment that is laid out in an easy to find way. Talk about astonishment, awe, wonder and surprises! Wow! It’s beautiful (if grocery stores are your thing).

Upon entering, you get an open, easy feel. It’s light, airy, fun, music is playing and the fresh bakery items, hot food and deli are on the right drawing you to that side of the store. There’s a bar for tasting local brews and then a cold case where you can find many craft brews as well as your nationally recognized favorites. In the back you’ll find fresh meats galore and the large restaurant quantity/size items at terrific prices that you are accustomed to. You’ll often find Boston butts, snow crab, whole rib eye roasts, 30-pound boxes of bacon or sausage patties, bags of fast food chicken fillets and more. There’s a fresh seafood case manned by the most helpful people ready to answer all kinds of questions.

Then the freezer section is full of everything you are expecting and some things you aren’t. I haven’t seen the $6 Moravian pies that they carried in the old store, but I haven’t asked either. What a great easy weeknight meal. Pair with some packet gravy and a veggie and I can’t even imagine anything more comforting (except maybe if you somehow recreate my grandma making chicken and dumplings while I drink a coca cola from a bottle at her kitchen table, but that’s a story for a different time).

Of course, all of the dry goods you are looking for are there and the check out is easy and you don’t even have to unload your own cart! Whew, one less job the grocery store expects me to do! Parking is easy and surprisingly, mostly near the door.

There’s all of that and then there are the prices that I alluded to before. Just perusing their Facebook page and weekly flyer this week, I can see that they have entire cases of Chex mix for $6, whole pork loins for $2.99/pound and whole New York strips for $5.99/pound. If you have a freezer or good friends to share with, you will simply adore the prices. In fact, I’m cooking a seafood throwdown for a family birthday party tomorrow and I’ll be in there later today. I may just sip a drink at the bar before I load my cart up with goodies. One other thing, you can be sure I’ve got my handy extra fork in the car because the pimento cheese can’t wait till I get home.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, food writer, recipe developer and dish washer at Loaves and Dishes. One of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother-daughter adventure in take-out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.