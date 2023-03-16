Francisco News

We finally got some snow. It was skimpy snow but nevertheless, white, fluffy stuff that fell to the ground. It was nice while it lasted.

There will be a drive-through chicken stew at the Collinstown-Stateline Community Building Saturday, March 18, beginning at 4 p.m. Robin Gray’s “world famous” chicken stew goes fast so come early. Donations only and all proceeds go toward the upkeep of the building. Come out and get some of the best chicken stew you will ever eat.

After you pick up your chicken stew March 18, come out to Springo Bingo at the Francisco Community Building. The hot dogs and pizza will be ready at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary will have spring related prizes for the winners. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Everyone is invited to attend and have a fun filled evening of Springo Bingo!

There will be a community meeting Sunday, March 19, at the Francisco Community Building beginning at 3 p.m. The main topics will be future events for the spring and early summer, community classes and workshops, and FarmFest/Sunflower Trail in September. There’s a lot going on in Francisco in the coming months and community involvement is so important. If you are new to the area, come on out. We need new faces and ideas. We’re so happy that you chose our corner of the county in which to live. Come out and be a voice for future events and happenings.