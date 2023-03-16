Sandy Ridge News

Ruritan Club National Director David Hogan, left, presents a 50-year membership to Lawsonville Ruritan Club member Ernest Lankford. Tessa Joyce, Sandy Ridge Elementary School secretary is March employee of the month, is photographed here with Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice.

Hope you have a great week

Thanks for all your help,

++++

Sandy Ridge Music Association wishes to thank everyone who attended the bluegrass music event this past Saturday at the community center. We had a packed house and everyone enjoyed music by The Shelton Brothers and Hubert Lawson & The Blue Grass Country Boys. Let’s do it again on April 8 when we will welcome The Country Boys from Patrick County, Virginia.

The Annual Bluegrass Show held in Sandy Ridge since 1948, will celebrate 75 years of music this Saturday. Held at Sandy Ridge Elementary School, the show will begin at 6 pm and will feature Alan Bibey (two-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year) & Grasstowne and The Churchmen. Tickets are $20, children under 6 free; proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the school.

Congratulations to Ernest Lankford and Roger Tucker, Lawsonville Ruritan Club members, who were presented 50-year membership awards by David Hogan, Zone 8 governor, Piedmont District Lt. governor and national director. Your service to your community is greatly appreciated.

Congratulations to Tessa Joyce, financial secretary/data manger at Sandy Ridge Elementary School who was named March Employee of the Month. Dr. Brad Rice, Stokes County superintendent, paid a visit to the school where she was presented with balloons and a plaque.

Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends Club next meeting will be March 21 at 6 p.m. at Lawsonville Community Building. If you have not already checked it out for your child K through fifth grade, stop in for a fun evening of stories, crafts and food. Meetings are the first and third Tuesday of each month. Your kids will love it!

Sandy Ridge resident and Ruritan member, Carrie Story, invites you to attend Clay Revolution Grand Opening on Friday, March 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. Located at 107 S. Market St. in Madison, there will be food, drinks and a free make-and-take studio craft project. Also, on Friday and Saturday, the March 24 and March 25, take 25% off of in store purchases.

The Ruritan’s next meeting will be March 23 at 7 p.m. at the community center. If you are interested in becoming a member, join us and help us reach our goals.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m. If you have a donation for a Bingo or door prize, please let me know. Our next meeting will be March 20 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in joining our committee is welcome to attend.

Northeast Stokes Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. with a rain date of April 8. There will be four separate hunts for age groups 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Eggs will include candy and cash prizes. There will also be an appearance by the Easter Bunny! If you wish to donate prizes or cash for the eggs, go by the fire department and grab a bag and fill ‘em up. A food drive will be underway at the Egg Hunt; all items will stay within the community.

Sandy Ridge Community will host a blood drive on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Schedule now and help us meet our goal!

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Martha Mentoria Smith, age 57, who passed away Saturday, March 4, Kerry Blake Marshall, age 62, who passed away Wednesday, March 8 and Billy Ray Corns, age 75, who passed away Saturday, March 11.

QU0TE OF THE WEEK:

“When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it is a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” – Erma Bombeck

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Low Country Cookies

1 (16 oz.) box graham crackers

12 tbsp. (1 ½ sticks) butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup or 3 ½ oz. can shredded coconut

Line 13 x 9 pan with whole graham crackers. Melt butter in saucepan and add sugar. Beat egg and milk together; add to butter mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add nuts, coconut and 1 cup graham cracker crumbs. Pour over crackers in pan. Cover with another layer of whole graham crackers. Prepare topping.

Topping:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) butter

3 tbsp. milk

Beat all ingredients together and spread over top layer of crackers. Chill. Cut into squares.

These were a hit at the bluegrass music event this past Saturday.

Happy belated birthday to my grandson, Ethan, who is now 14 as of March 8. You are a handsome and smart young man; I love this cool picture of you doing your thing on YouTube. And, my granddaughter, Tianna, who is 15 as of today. You are so beautiful and smart, and I know you will succeed at whatever you attempt in life. I love both of you so much!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.