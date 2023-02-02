Francisco News

Can you believe January is gone? Welcome February! Spring is right around the corner, although we do need a good snow. I know some people would beg to differ. Grandpa always said that the crops would do better if we had a good snow in the winter. He said it put nitrogen in the soil. And, Grandpa was always right.

Our Communities of NW Stokes will be hosting its annual Community Decides meeting Sunday, Feb. 5 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building. This is the time when new projects and goals are discussed and we need the community’s input and ideas. We have a lot of exciting things developing within our area and we hope residents take advantage of this opportunity to let us know what’s own their minds. Everyone is invited to attend.

There will be a music jam at the Francisco Community Building Tuesday night, Feb. 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your instrument and play with the best musicians around. This is becoming quite popular so come out for some fun and fellowship. Even if you don’t play an instrument, come anyway. Everyone loves the music.

I would like to wish Pete and Helen George a happy anniversary. They were married 67 years on Jan. 25. I was talking with Helen last week about their first date. She said, “I loved him the first time I went out with him.” Wow, just wow.

Our hearts are saddened by the loss of two more special people. Annie Marshall Rogers and Sarah Lou Mitchell Rogers passed away last week. I have known “Miss Annie” all my life. I worked with her children in the tobacco fields growing up. She was a precious person who was devoted to her family.

Everyone in the community knew Sarah Lou Rogers. She was a volunteer for many years at Lifebrite Hospital in Danbury in the skilled care unit. She was also caregiver for many people in the community. She truly had the servant’s heart.

Please keep these families in your prayers.