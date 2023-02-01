Sandy Ridge News

Carrie Story of Sandy Ridge and her son, Cameron Lloyd, president and vice president of Clay Revolution, are currently in Tucson, Arizona attending the Tucson Gem Show 2023. Founded in 1955, this is said to be largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world. Carrie will be instructing classes on metal clay techniques as well as selling Clay Revolution products. More to come next week.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Rock Castle Ramblers had to cancel due to health issues with their fiddler.

Pine Hall Elementary School Bingo Fundraiser will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the school. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m; concessions will be served.

Lawsonville Ruritan Club will have a blood drive on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N. Call Herb Cardwell at 910-916-1577 to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Suzanne Michelle Wood, age 34, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21; Judy “Dianne” Lester, age 75, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 22; Frances “Francy” Anna Rand Sandlin, age 80, who passed away Monday, Jan. 23; and Brianna Leigh Lawson, age 19, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Why? It’s an excellent question. But an even better one is … Why not?” – Lara Whatley

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Smothered Pork Chops

4 boneless pork chops (about 2 lbs.)

1/2 tsp seasoned salt

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 cups cooked rice

1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of chicken soup

1 1/4 cups milk

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13” pan with cooking spray. Spread cooked rice in bottom of pan. Sprinkle pork chops with seasoned salt. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and cook 2 to 3 minutes per side until starting to brown. Place pork chops on top of rice. Mix together cream of chicken soup and milk. Pour over pork chops. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top pork chops with shredded cheeses. Sprinkle cooked bacon on top of cheese. Return to oven and bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes.

I had five pork chops and browned them in olive oil and a little butter. Two cups of rice and one cup of water made about three cups or rice; I used all this in the bottom of pan. I did not use Minute Rice. This was tried and tasted by my son, Jeremiah, and got a thumbs up.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.