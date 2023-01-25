Sandy Ridge News

Northeast Stokes Fire Department news from Chief Ryan Clark: NE Stokes responded to 451 calls for service in 2022. Stephen Brady was the top call runner with 275 calls responded. Member Sadhu Bott received his NC Technical Rescuer Certification. Assistant Chief John Webb received his Chief 101 certification. Our members logged a total of 307 training hours for the month of December.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Rock Castle Ramblers to the community center on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Pine Hall Elementary School Bingo Fundraiser will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the school. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.; concessions will be served.

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Edward Franklin “Big Eddie” Weldy, age 68, who passed away Sunday, Jan. 15; Joseph E. “Joe” Melvin, age 67, who passed away Friday, Jan. 20; and Elisabeth Ann Irwin, age 75, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Everyone has a past, but that’s just it – it’s in the past. You can learn from it, but you can’t change it.” – Nicholas Sparks, Safe Haven

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Pioneer Woman’s Apple Dumplings

1 large apple {I used a Fuji- any apple will do, tart is better}

1 can Pillsbury Crescent dough

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cups sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla

3/4 cup or 6 oz. 7-Up or equivalent {half the can}

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8×8 baking dish. Cut each apple into 8-10 wedges. Slice the apple skin off as well and set aside. Separate the crescent roll dough into triangles. Roll each apple wedge in crescent roll dough starting at the wide end. Pinch to seal and cover apple and place in the baking dish. {This is easier if you first pat the apple wedge dry, then wrap dough around it.} Melt butter in a small saucepan and stir in the sugar and cinnamon. Heat, whisking to combine. The mixture will slowly combine and thicken. When it’s thickened, remove from heat and add vanilla. Pour cinnamon mixture over the apple dumplings. Pour soda over the dumplings. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.