Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band to the community center on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. Band members are Vince Myers, Dawn Myers, Duane Hicks, Tommy Chandler and Marissa Colter. Please come out and support this band and welcome them to Sandy Ridge. We will have concessions and 50/50 Raffle.

Easy Eats LLC, a mother and daughter team based out of Sandy Ridge, will be set up at The Ridge Restaurant in the parking lot every Friday until March from 11 a. m. to 7 p. m. April Handy and Sheila Pyrtle invite everyone to come check out their amazing food.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tammy Sherrie Wray, age 54, who passed away Monday, Dec. 26 and Charles Brewster “B” Overby, age 82, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 29.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

‘I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story – I will.” – Amy Shumer

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Yum Yum Cake

Cake

2 cups flour

2 eggs

2 cups crushed pineapple (With Juice included)

2 cups sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

Topping

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 (5 oz.) can evaporated milk

1 cup coconut

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350°F and butter a 9×13 baking dish. Set the dish to the side. In a mixing bowl, combine the cake ingredients and mix well. Pour the cake batter into the buttered baking dish. Bake for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean or with just a few crumbs. Remove from oven. Make the topping while the cake is baking. In a saucepan, add the sugar, butter, and evaporated milk. Bring to a boil and over medium heat let boil for 2-3 minutes, stir constantly – the mixture should be a little thickened. Remove from heat, add the coconut, vanilla, and pecans. Immediately pour over hot cake.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.