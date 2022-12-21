Anything better than hot chicken noodle soup?

Does anything make you move faster than hearing your dog trying to throw up in the middle of the night? That was me, scrambling around in the dark trying to find the dog and turn on the light before the inevitable happened.

Sometimes we have mixed blessings and this was one because guess who forgot to set the alarm last night? Is this a cosmic payback? Probably.

It made me realize though that many of us are suffering with stomach bugs, flus, Covid and other similar issues at this time of year rather than making the joyous rounds of meals, cookies and other goodies.

What works better for stomach bugs than chicken soup? Not much (although about a year ago, a neighbor of mine was suffering through Covid and I left some chicken and dumplings and cherry cobbler on his stoop and he seemed pretty elated). So, consider that if you know someone suffering.

Anyway, I have a very easy chicken soup that is pure goodness and you can add whatever you like to it! (I recommend alphabets which you can often find in the pasta aisle or egg noodles or even some asian rice noodles). I like to add carrots and celery or even the fresh pasta from the refrigerated section. You really can’t go wrong. Always serve with a good quality saltine and you’ll be good to go.

If you prefer a creamier soup, simply add some heavy cream and thicken with a bit of cornstarch.

Of course, you might prefer a vegetarian option and if you do, I recommend making this with vegetable broth and the Quorn brand chicken substitute found in the freezer section.

Stay well and happy holidays to you, whatever your holidays may entail.

Easy Chicken Soup

1 Rotisserie Chicken – remove chicken from the bone OR use frozen shredded chicken

2 boxes of chicken broth

2 carrots, cleaned skinned and chopped.

1 celery stalk – strings removed, washed and chopped

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

1 Chicken Bouillon cube or small spoon full of Better than Bouillon Chicken Flavor

½ tsp black pepper.

Place all of the ingredients into a stockpot over medium low heat on the stove.

Simmer for 1 hour.

Serve Hot

Notes:

Add more or less carrots and celery for flavor.

Add noodles if desired.

Serve with Saltines

Wendi Spraker is CEO, food writer, recipe developer and dish washer at Loaves and Dishes. One of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother-Daughter Adventure in Take-Out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.