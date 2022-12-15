Nancy Reynolds News

We are so happy to report that Mary Jessup is now back at home.

Teresa Callahan from California has been visiting her mother Joyce Love a few days.

Delano Creson and Erline Merritt are patients at Surry Continuing Care in Mount Airy.

The DARE ceremony graduation was held Friday at Nancy Reynolds School. We are so very proud of these students who finished this important class. We pray it will help each one make good decisions to avoid drugs and alcohol. We appreciate Officer Danny Bottoms for all his guidance.

Happy birthday to Jonathan Hutchins, Randy Keirl, Gary Robertson, Penny Sawyers, Bonnie Williams, Laura Jones, Jay Marshall, and Penny Joyce.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not be having another turkey shoot until Jan. 7 so everyone can enjoy Christmas with family and friends.

We extend our sympathy to the family of Bobby Cox who passed away Sunday, Dec. 11 at the hospital. Please remember his family.

Please remember Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Kathy Arrington, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Secrist, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.