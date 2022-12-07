Sandy Ridge News

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Cornbread Revival Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Tim Mendenhall on banjo, Jeff Rumsey on bass, Wes Tuttle on mandolin and Mike McCollum on guitar.

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans wish to thank everyone for the toys and food for the drive this past Saturday. Thank you, also, to Ruritan President Andy Melvin and members and Fire Chief Ryan Clark and his department for putting up the lights and decorations. Fun was had by all!

Congratulations to Derek Thomas Freeman and Savannah Lynn McElvany on the birth of their baby boy. Kai Joseph Freeman was born Nov. 26 at 2:01 a.m. weighing in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. and 20.5” long. May you inherit the talent from the Freeman family; Derek stated, “Maybe he’ll be a bluegrass picker one day.”

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Cornbread Revival Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Tim Mendenhall on banjo, Jeff Rumsey on bass, Wes Tuttle on mandolin and Mike McCollum on guitar. Come on out and bring a friend for awesome music, good food and fellowship, and join us in our efforts to keep bluegrass music alive on The Ridge!

Peters Creek Baptist Church will have a Live Outdoor Christmas Drama, Hallelujah, Praise the Lamb, this Saturday and Sunday at 6 and 7:30 p. m. each night. The church is located at 6561 NC 8 Hwy. N. in Lawsonville.

Sponsored by the Stokes County Ruritan Clubs, American Red Cross will have a blood drive in honor of Roe Roe Tucker this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Locations are: Lawsonville Baptist Church in Danbury, Fulp Moravian Church in Walnut Cove and King Moravian Church in King. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Roe Roe or contact Jayson Duncan at 336-409-8501.

Christian Crafts & Creations, a community craft sale event, is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.,. and Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawsonville Community Center. To be a vendor, contact Abigail Watkins at 336-407-5487.

Lights on Beasley runs Dec, 1 through Jan, 5, weather permitting. Enjoy the Christmas display nightly until 11 p.m. at 3406 Beasley School Road.

For more Christmas lights, head over to 1114 Nina Woods Rd., Danbury, to the Young house! They will have a drive-through display from 5-11 each night through New Year’s. In addition to seeing lights, you can also leave non-perishable food items that will be donated to Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Glenn Franklin Shelton, age 79, who passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rebecca Martin Hylton, age 87, who passed away Saturday, Dec. 3 and Bobby Joe Tilley, age 91, who passed away Monday, Dec. 5,

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” – Eric Sevareid

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Cheddar Ranch Cheese Ball

16 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 packet dry ranch seasoning

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup green onion, diced

1 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled

In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese and dry ranch seasoning packet. Add shredded cheese, green onions and bacon; mix well and shape into a ball. Chill for 1 – 2 hours to firm. Serve with crackers.

This is a great appetizer for the Christmas season. My granddaughter, Mackenzie, made this for our family gathering on Thanksgiving. It was delicious!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge News.