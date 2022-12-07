Loaves and Dishes

To incorrectly paraphrase Erma Bombeck, I come from a family where gravy is not a beverage and for that reason I’m starting to think that maybe I was switched at birth. Gravy is my favorite food. You can have your steak, mac and cheese and pizzas, just leave me over here floating in my gravy boat fat and sassy as can be.

This past holiday as I visited a friend’s house, I saw a sauce pan with cut up giblets, celery, carrot and onion in a rich stock and I knew exactly what that yumminess would be used for. I just couldn’t think of anything else until dinner was served. To top it off, when the matriarch saw that there were no plans for boiled eggs in the gravy, she took it upon herself to immediately boil two eggs, all I could think was, “that’s my kind of lady.”

So, here’s the hill I’ll die upon, boiled eggs belong in the gravy. There. I said it. I meant it. Go ahead, come for me. Are you even Southern if you don’t have boiled eggs in your gravy? I’m starting to wonder. After having this discussion with several friends I’m finding out that there are some people in the world who have never had eggs in the gravy. What? How can that even be? My mind is blown. If I’m talking about you, there’s a whole entire world you are missing out on and you need to get in the game.

Anyway, I want to share with you the super easy way that I learned to make a giblet gravy at my friend’s family dinner and I’ll even share that it was every bit as delicious as some of the best gravies I’ve ever had the chance to enjoy. Enjoy it over your turkey, chicken, pork chops, steak, mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, eggs or whatever needs a little gravy because it will make everything taste better! This recipe is done with turkey giblets but it will work with chicken giblets too. It will even work with any little piece of meat on the bone with the main idea to add a bit of meat and flavor to the stock.

Easy Giblet Gravy

1 package of turkey giblets plus the neck from inside the turkey

1 32 oz box chicken stock, plus extra if needed

1 celery stalk, cut into 2” pieces

1 small onion, quartered

1 carrot, cut into 2” pieces

1 package McCormicks Chicken Gravy

1 boiled eggs

Instructions

Cut the giblets up into small pieces and place into a saucepan with the neck. Add the box of chicken stock, celery, onion and carrot. Simmer on the stove top over low heat while dinner is cooking. Add more stock if the level of liquid decreases in the pan.

When the rest of your dinner is ready, remove the vegetable pieces from the saucepan.

Whisk in the packet of McCormick’s Chicken Gravy and allow to thicken.

Slice up the boiled egg and add to the gravy. Serve hot.

Wendi Spraker is CEO, food writer, recipe developer and dish washer at Loaves and Dishes. One of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother-Daughter Adventure in Take-Out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.