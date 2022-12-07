Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Mary Sue Chapman who passed away at the Woltz Home in Dobson. Her funeral service was held Saturday at Brims Grove Baptist Church where she attended most of her life.

Happy birthday to Darla Simmons and Tabitha Snider.

Several people attended the Taylor Vaden Variety Show Sunday at Luna’s Trail Event Center to benefit the Crossroad Community Church Youth for their summer camp to Fort Caswell. Those attending were Mary Romine, Theresa Richardson, Sue Williamson, Nancy Speaks, Ruth Robertson, Billy King, Dillion Davis, Jane and Jack Nunn, June and JW Bowman, Becky and Dean Gordon, Cindy and Robin Gray, Jane Tucker, Jane and Dickie Crump, Whitney Crump, Mary Meijboom, Ann and Tommy Collins. The show and meal were delicious.

Gerald Jones received Ruritan of Year at the Rock House Ruritan Club last Thursday night.

The Double Creek Fire Department will have breakfast with Santa and a photo on Saturday, Dec, 10 for a donation only. Go by and visit them that morning.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot this Saturday with the doors opening at 5 p.m. with food available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m. They are located at 2889 Hwy 268 East, Pinnacle, next door to the Double Creek Fire Department. It is about five miles east of Pilot Mountain.

Please remember Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Kathy Arrington, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Kathy Francis, Vickie G. Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Secrist, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.