Loaves and Dishes

By the time you read this, my friend, the feasting will be over and you could be looking at a pile of leftovers. Personally, I can’t wait because as I write this column I’m smoking some turkey breasts and a large brisket and whoo wee, it smells so good! I can’t wait to be rubbing my belly in abject misery and saying, “I shouldn’t have done that.”

This always leaves us wondering what to do with all that is left. There’s a treasure trove of “what to do with leftovers” recipes on the internet. You don’t need me for that. But I do have a few other suggestions that don’t fall into the recipe category. Perhaps that would be helpful?

This year, we are facing record breaking prices for almost everything (except, strangely enough, gas, which months ago I wouldn’t have placed a bet on). With prices like this, we can’t really afford to just toss everything because we are sick of looking at it and head out to the steakhouse. I ate at a steakhouse the other day and the steak was over $60 and that didn’t include any sides, bread or a salad! (Can you tell that I’m not a fan of the new “al a carte” pricing at fancy restaurants?)

No worries, who needs steak when we have leftover turkey, turkey bones, ham, a ham bone and if we are lucky, macaroni and cheese?

The first thing that comes to mind regarding leftovers is simply warming them up a few times and enjoying them again. This is my own personal favorite for leftovers. I can relive my overeating many times before I am too sick of it to look at it any longer.

My second favorite way to enjoy leftovers is to wrap a bite of everything in a flour tortilla, roll it up like a burrito and freeze it in aluminum foil. Just pop that whole frozen log into the toaster oven on 400 for about 30 minutess and you can relive your wonderful dinner for at least another 3 months.

The third favorite? I probably shouldn’t mention this here because some of you will make a disgusted face and some of you who know me will say, “that figures” (which is about the same as the disgusted face). But since many of you don’t know me personally and because it really is an awesome tasting concoction and I’m dedicated firstly to great tastes, I’m just going to say a buttered and toasted brioche roll with a slice of leftover fried stuffing, a dab of mayo, a sweet and spicy pickle and some whole grain mustard is about the best thing I’ve ever eaten. (Yes, a bread on bread sandwich, don’t judge).

It occurs to me that my very good friends, John and Kay, have a party in the New Year for everyone to share whatever leftovers remain from the holidays (usually cookies and candies and such) and what a hit that party is every year! What if we did something similar with Thanksgiving? I would love to go visit friends with some soup made of my leftover turkey and carcass, chock full of vegetables and some noodles. My friends might have a trifle dish layered with pecan pie chunks, sweet potato pie chunks and yummy whipped cream. Another friend might have tiny flaky crescents filled with deviled eggs made into egg salad. See how this could be lovely? A whole friendsgiving tradition built around eating up leftovers rather than making a whole new meal.

The other idea is to just freeze it. You can freeze almost anything (except things with mayonnaise in them) for a week or so up to three months. The secret is to keep as much air out as possible. So, if the freeze will be short term, just throw it in a freezer safe bag, squeeze the air out and plop it in the freezer (always label your bag with the name of what’s inside and the date). You’d be surprised at how green bean casserole can’t be identified from carrot cake in the freezer. If you need a longer freeze, perhaps you’ll need to wrap in some freezer paper and then in a freezer safe bag (burp the air out) and close it up. See how you can save money, time and memories?

