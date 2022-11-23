Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank everyone for their support Saturday at their Vendor Day Sale. We appreciate your helping out the local crafters in our area.

Happy Birthday to Amy Inman, Gary Sechrist, Stephen Joyce, Leonard McCreary, and Ellen Sams.

Ronnie Lynch is a patient at the Woltz Home in Dobson.

Kathy Arrington is a patient at the Baptist Hospital.

Bro. Joe Beck is also in the hospital.

Marian Nunn has returned home from the Baptist Hospital.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not have a turkey shoot on Saturday, Nov. 26. They will be back the following Saturday, Dec. 3.

Our family would like to wish everyone a safe, peaceful, Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy your family, friends, and neighbors because you never know when they could be gone. God gives us so many blessings, we should be thankful every day.

Please remember Ronnie Lynch, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Kathy Arrington, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Secrist, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.