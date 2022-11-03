The Old Paths: A very special veteran

Expecting sunshine, I opened my eyes early on Wednesday morning, October 26. Instead I saw gray skies that looked edgy with rain. Closing my eyes again and trying not to feel hard toward the weather prognosticators who had misled me, I rolled over and nestled deeply into my warm covers.

Should I postpone my cross-county trip to King to visit with a relative? Believe me, my tired body wanted to. And realizing my proposed picnic in the sunshine at King’s Central Park was not going to be possible made me feel lower than a hog’s chin on market day. Yet I knew I must leave my cozy bed-nest and keep the promises I had made.

You see, I had planned a “Magical Mystery Tour” for my Daddy—one of those surprise trips on which I usually take my youngest children. Daddy knew we were going somewhere, but he didn’t know where (although I had let Mama in on the secret). With the help of Cousin Verna Spainhour Brewer, I had arranged to take my parents to visit Cousin Robert Dee Spainhour.

Since this cousin had turned 101 in September, I figured he had a wealth of family facts that my Daddy—who celebrated 81 trips around the sun back in August—might enjoy hearing. Sure enough, almost as soon as we arrived and got settled in, Cousin Robert and Daddy were thick as two burrs in a mule’s tail—swapping stories for all they were worth!

Imagine my astonishment when I realized the house we were sitting in had been built by my Great-Great-Grandpa John Henry Spainhour in the late 1800s. I had no idea this ancestral home was still standing in the 21st century!

As I sat there looking at the Flemish bond brickwork Cousin Robert himself did to cover the old wooden frame of the house, I felt as if we were transported back in time. All around us, modern technology quietly hummed its electromagnetic tune, but I was back in World War II with Cousin Robert as he traveled the globe to fight for freedom—from Texas to Florida to California to Australia and then to the Pacific islands.

I could feel his earnestness as he told us how mail call was the most anticipated event of every day—hearing from the folks back home you were longing to see, your eyes hungrily devouring every cursive-written word. His 19-year-old wife Kate wrote him every day, but he would get several letters at a time in bunches.

I imagine the postal service had a trying time keeping up with where these young soldiers were stationed or en route to at any given point in time. So

Cousin Robert would get sometimes up to 15 letters at once. He clearly remembers the late-May day of 1942 when he was in Dutch New Guinea in the South Pacific and received a packet of mail from several home folks, including four letters from Kate. He read two of her correspondences and saved two for later, moving on to a letter from his sister-in-law Sallie.

Sallie’s letter brought him the crushing news that Kate had died 18 days earlier, giving birth to twins—a boy and a girl—who did not live. I cannot imagine the grief that must have overwhelmed the 21-year-old Robert who had barely gotten to enjoy married life with Kate before he was shipped out to help guard our world from the the horror of Hitler and the menace of Mussolini.

Having to belatedly hear of the passing of a beloved spouse, as well as two children you will never see, while being over 9000 miles away from family is an agony I cannot imagine experiencing. It was another 18 months before Robert could come home. My eyes misted up when he took his cane and hobbled over to show me a picture of beautiful Kate and her precious babies before they were buried.

But Robert’s faith in God has brought him comfort throughout the losses in his life. On a table behind me there in our progenitor’s house sat a picture of a lovely, dark-haired young woman who became Robert’s wife a decade after his tragic loss. He and Faye were married nearly 60 years and were blessed with six children before she passed away in 2011.

This cousin of mine who has lived over a century went on to tell us how his daddy, my Great-Great-Uncle Bill Spainhour, wanted to serve his country as well when World War I loomed on the world horizon. Bill traveled from King to Fort Bragg to join the Army and was put on a train to Cincinnati, where he claims all he got to do for two weeks was peel “arsh taters” (Southern for Irish potatoes).

Then came the news from the Army that Bill had tuberculosis. A diagnosis of TB, the dreaded lung disease running rampant through the early 1900s, was often a death sentence on the old paths. So Bill headed home from Ohio. When his train stopped over in Charlotte, he ran into a young man from his hometown who was studying to be a doctor.

This man, who later became King’s well-known Dr. Helsabeck, asked in amazement, “Bill, what are you doing down here?” After Bill relayed the sad news, the future Dr. Helsabeck told him what to do when he got home to help keep himself alive. Bill later admitted he didn’t do a thing he was told.

Instead, he soon went to Flat River, Missouri, where he worked in a lead mine. When he received a letter that his mother was at the point of death, he came home, never to return to the lead mines. For a year after that, he would spit up lead dust whenever he had a cold. Uncle Bill claimed that

might have cured his TB. Anyhow, something did because he lived to be 108.

By the time my parents and I left King that drizzly October afternoon, we were the richer for the visit with Cousin Robert. Every time I would remark that we didn’t want to wear out our welcome, he’d exclaim with a smile, “I’m enjoying this better than y’all are!” I hope to go back in coming days and sit there in the quiet old house, listening to more of Cousin Robert’s stories.

But until then, I will be remembering the fascinating history he shared with us. And I will especially be thinking of him on Veterans Day next week—this veteran who sacrificially served our nation in our second global conflict. I will also think of Great-Uncle Bill who desired to serve his country, as well as the many others who did serve. We can never thank them enough for their service.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.