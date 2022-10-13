Nancy Reynolds News

Don Bennett has returned home from the hospital after having hernia surgery.

Happy birthday to Sue Williamson, Nicole Romine, Shirley Stevens, and Dennis Crocker.

Taylor Vaden will be performing at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on October 15th at 7 pm. It is Sock Hop ‘n’ Soul Night. Tickets are $15 each.

Brims Grove will be having their Homecoming on Sunday, October 16th with Mark Hall as the guest speaker.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will also be having their Homecoming on Sunday, October 16th. They will also have Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4 pm.

The Double Creek Fire Department will be having their annual chicken stew on November 5th with the Nunn Brothers and Friends performing. Food available at 5:30 pm.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having their craft vendor sale on November 19th from 8 am to 1 pm. Call Mary Romine if you would like to rent a table for $15 or 2 tables for $25. Her number is 336-407-4679 or you may call Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night at 6 pm. Food will be available at 5 pm. Come out and enjoy the food and fellowship even if you don’t want to shoot.

Please keep in your prayers Dale Marshall, Doris Sams Teresa Callahan, Mary Sue Chapman, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Kathy Arrington, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson,

Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Joyce Love, Bailey and Marian Nunn, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Sechrist, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles, Don Bennett. and Danny Sisk.