Sandy Ridge News

Karen Bullins cooking hot dogs with her granddaughter. Davina Manuel adminstering flu shots. Jacob Harbour

None of the Above performed at the community center this past Saturday. I know there were a lot of events that day; but, you sure missed an awesome show if you didn’t make it out. They played to not a small crowd, but a handful. And, they played and sang as if they were on the Grand Ole Opry. I was honored to attend; they stayed over as the ones there asked for more and they obliged. Next month, November 12, High Strung is scheduled to appear. You don’t want to miss it!

Ridgefest was a huge success! Thanks to the Ruritans and the fire department volunteers who sponsored, hosted and set everything up. David Manuel, you are truly the Stew Master of Sandy Ridge. Thanks to all the car owners who brought their cars out for the show. Laci Dodson, owner of a 1968 GMC 1500 Truck, won Fireman’s Choice Award sponsored by S & S Lawn Care. Danard Dodson, owner of a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS, won Owner’s Choice Award sponsored by Karen’s Cuts and Curls. Jamie McBride, owner of a 2020 BWRC Race Car, won People’s Choice Award sponsored by Sunset Slush of Stokes County. The fire department held a raffle and winners were: Brandon Kendrick, winner of the Blackstone Grill, Melvin Dodson, winner of the fire pit and Robert Shemo, winner of the $50 gift card to Tractor Supply. Jacob Harbour was the featured musician; he did a fantastic job. Thanks to Tim Knight for the use of his flatbed for the stage and Trish Knight of S & N Greenhouse for the use of the beautiful mums and pumpkins for stage decorations. There were numerous vendors set up and there was something for everyone including Decked Out Donuts and Sunset Slush of Stokes County. Davina Manuel from CVS was on hand to administer flu shots and the Sheriff’s Dept. made Kid’s IDs.

Join Stoney Baptist Church for some bluegrass mountain music by The Shelton Brothers this Saturday from 4 until. Chicken stew will be served as well as desserts and drinks. Bring your chair and invite your friends and neighbors.

It’s the Haunting Season again! Tory Mabe says, “All ages will enjoy a Trick, Treat or Fright in Sandy Ridge this Hallows Season! Enjoy the Yard Display all month long and a special Trick or Treat trail the weekend of Halloween. Location is Beasley School Road; you can’t miss it!”

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kenneth Claude Gunn, age 87, who passed away Wednesday October 5, William Bernard Wood, age 87, who passed away Thursday, October 6, Dorothy “Dot” Perkins, age 91, passed away Friday, October 7.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.”

– Sherry Anderson

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Peachy Keen Bars

1 pkg. dry cake mix – white, yellow or French vanilla

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

2 large eggs, divided

29 oz. can peach slices, drained

12 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter and 1 egg with fork until you get a crumbly mixture. Set aside 1 1/2 cup of crumbs for topping. Press the remaining crumbs on bottom of prepared pan; bake for 8 minutes. Dice drained peaches and spread over top of crust. In the bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese, sugar, remaining egg and vanilla extract. Spread over top of peaches. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Bake 30 minutes. Chill at least 30 minutes before serving. Serves 12.

