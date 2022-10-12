Francisco News

Our Communities of NW Stokes Foundation is pleased announce its 2022 Grants Program. This program is made possible through funds raised through the Francisco FarmFest. It was created to encourage citizens of the northwest corner of Stokes County to propose projects that will benefit and create value to our area. Grants in the amount of $500 and $1000 are available. Individuals or groups such as school, community organizations, or clubs located in the mentioned area are eligible. Priority categories include Agriculture, Arts and Culture, Education, Economic/Business Development and Beautification and Recreation. No projects with a religious or political purpose will be considered. Application forms are available at the Francisco Fire Department or at www.ocnwstokes.org. Completed applications should be mailed and all letters of reference must be received by December 1, 2022. Awards will be announced mid-December. For questions about the applications or the grants program, please contact Thadia George at teedleg@gmail.com. Please include OCNWS Grants in the subject line.

The Francisco Community Raffle is in full swing mode. Tickets are available now for several wonderful prizes to be given away at the Francisco Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Prizes include a beautiful handmade Christmas themed quilt, a Jessup Mill picture, a Kay Pell painting, winter wreath, succulent planter, Southern Classics bread basket, charcuterie board and other wonderful gifts. Tickets are $5 and can be obtained from Francisco community members.

And…Speaking of the Christmas Bazaar, we are reserving vendor spots for that day. Anyone who wishes to rent a vendor table please notify Amanda Bryant at 336-528-5188. Tables are $15 each or 2 for $25.

The Francisco Auxiliary will be at the Francisco Fire Department Halloween night to welcome any trick or treaters from 5-7 pm. Feel free to bring your little ghost and goblins by for a treat.