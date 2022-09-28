My new favorite song is “I’m in love with the shape of you”. Personally, I’m in shape, round to be exact and through my ever constant thought parade, I’ve just discovered how much I LOVE spherical foods! Will you join me in this exercise round?

Think about it for just a second and tell me a bulbous food you do not love? I can’t think of a single one. There’s tomatoes, cherries, grapes, avocados, meat balls, peanut butter balls, chocolate crinkles, oreo balls, snow balls, rice balls, cheese balls, cake pops, croquets, popcorn balls, buffalo mozzarella burrata, gumballs and I could just go on and on. But wait! Alas, I thought of ONE I just don’t care for. Caviar.

With that, I’m going to stop because I risk sounding like Forrest Gump’s friend Bubba Gump and then you’ll know what it’s like to talk to me about food at a party. Party season is upon us and I do not want you to know what a total geek and bore I can be if you get me started talking about food at a party.

Speaking of parties, you are going to need a recipe to take to those parties and game days and Brunswick Stew events and I have the PERFECT recipe for you. I’m not going to list all of my hints, tips and tricks and flavoring ideas here because it is just too long, BUT, you can visit loaves and dishes and find the complete compendium for this recipe there. I will suggest to you that this recipe with a perfect dip like a great BBQ mustard sauce or tiger sauce or even yum yum sauce makes it even better, no joke. Party on, dude.

Sarah’s Easy Sausage Balls

Ingredients

2 Cups sharp cheddar cheese

1 lb sausage – uncooked – hot or mild your choice.

2 Cups biscuit mix

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

4 oz cream cheese softened to room temp

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375. Prepare 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Shred the cheese if not already shredded and mix all ingredients together in a medium sized bowl using your hands. Form into 1 inch – golf ball sized balls.

Makes 6 dozen 1 inch balls. Makes 2 dozen golf ball sized balls. If you go for the golf ball size balls, you will note that they squash down a little on the bottom side.

Bake for 15-25 minutes for 1 inch balls, 20-30 minutes for golf ball sized balls.

Remove from the oven, allow the baking sheet to cool for a minute or two and then remove the sausage balls to a baking rack to cool completely. OK, go ahead, pop one in your mouth – but be careful- they might still be hot!

Perfect for freezing.

Wendi Spraker

CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes.

One of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother-Daughter Adventure in Take-Out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.