Pine Hall community have mixed opinions on the construction of local Dollar General

PINE HALL – There has been a lot of concern surrounding the potential construction of a Dollar General store at the intersection of U.S. Highway 772 and U.S. Highway 311 in Pine Hall. Community members of Pine Hall have mixed opinions regarding the store’s appearance in their area. Upon speaking with a few Pine Hall natives, it is clear that there are many passionate opinions.

Ms. Yvonne Morton is a long-time member of the small, close-knit community, but would like to see the Dollar General come to the intersection. Ms. Morton expressed the importance of proximity to a discount retailer. She stated, “In Pine Hall, we are 10-12 miles from any store that can provide us with things that we need. It is inconvenient to drive to Walnut Cove or Madison to purchase the bare necessities. The convenience would be positive for all of us.”

Along with Ms. Morton, Mr. Stephen Edwards is in support of Dollar General coming to Pine Hall as well, but realizes there could be a few downsides to the matter. Mr. Edwards highlighted the fact that bringing a small retail store to the community could benefit community members that are unable to get around larger stores. Mr. Edwards also stated, “The only negatives are more traffic flow and could be a higher risk for accidents, especially if the entrance and exits are not put in the right place.” He also brought up the concern of the store becoming an eye sore to the community if it is not landscaped and well-maintained.

In opposition, Ms. Janet Eanes is certainly not for Dollar General coming to Pine Hall. She appreciates the small-town, rural community as it is. She expressed concerns of the rural atmosphere of the community changing if the store is built. Ms. Eanes also reported concerns of more traffic flow in the area. With many walkers on Highway 772, more traffic flow could be dangerous to those who are exercising.

Along with Ms. Eanes, Ms. Deanna Sizemore is also against the construction of Dollar General in Pine Hall. Yet again, traffic is a concern for Ms. Sizemore. She brought up concerns about an increase in criminal activity. She stated, “When there is an influx of more people, there will be an increase in crime. Pine Hall is a small community and it needs to stay that way.”

After speaking with many Pine Hall residents, it is evident that there are many mixed opinions. The construction of Dollar General would bring the first ever retail store to the area.