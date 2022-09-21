Stokes resident to host harmony singing workshop

When harmony singing is done well, two or more vocal parts come together in an arrangement that adds depth, texture and feeling. Harmony singing is not just random magic and is more challenging than it may sound. Luckily for the residents of Stokes County, a workshop is being offered right here in the county by Laurelyn Dossett and Kari Sickenberger in Westfield on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The duo will cover acapella songs, brother duets, descants and rounds, and perhaps will get the chance to cover three and four-part harmony. The workshop is open for everyone – no experience or expertise required. You don’t even need to know how to read music. According to the instructors, all you need is an “open heart, open mind, and your voice.”

Laurelyn Dossett and Kari Sickenberger are the founders of Polecat Creek, a name that they began playing music under in the mid-1990s. Together they have released three albums including “Salt Sea Bound,” “Leaving Eden,” and “Ordinary Seasons.” Together, they won the neo-traditional contest at the 2006 Appalachian String Band festival. Dossett is also a prolific songwriter having won the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest in 2004, and having songs she wrote recorded on Grammy award winning and nominated albums by Levon Helm and Rhiannon Giddens.

The workshop will take place at Ramble on Big Creek in Stokes County. Lunch and dinner are included, and there will be an informal song circle in the evening.

The prices for the workshop are $150 per person. Pay a $75 deposit via venmo @rambleonbigcreek in order to hold your spot.

There are some indoor sleeping accommodations available on Friday and Saturday night, as well as comfortable camping available on site. Contact Laurelyn Dossett to make overnight arrangements and to get the address at lgdossett@gmail.com.

A bonus concert is going to be held the Friday before on Oct. 7 at Ramble on Big Creek. A performance by Joe Thrift, Riley Baugus, Mark Olitsky and Alex Scala. Potluck at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for this show are $35.