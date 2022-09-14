Pinnacle Ruritan Club news

The Pinnacle Ruritan Club held their Annual Free Community Cookout on Saturday, September 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Pinnacle United Methodist Boy Scout Hut. However, the weather didn’t seem to hamper anyone from having a fun filled afternoon and enjoying the good food!

Entertainment was provided by the Cranford Creek BlueGrass Band and a special guest playing the saxophone!

The mid-year raffle drawing was also held for which the proceeds will go to fund the projects sponsored by the club! For example Scholarships, Christmas Cheer Project for children, providing dictionaries for school children, paying light bills, and buying food for those in need!

Thanks to everyone for your support by purchasing raffle tickets!

Our next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pinnacle United Methodist Church in downtown Pinnacle.

New members are always welcome! Come join us and find out how you can serve your local community.