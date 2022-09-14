Sandy Ridge News

Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Girl Scout Troop 2072; they were chosen for The Sara Collins 1st Choice Best Themed Award at the 48th 2022 Stokes Stomp. Their float represented this year’s theme, “Paws on Parade, Celebrating Best Friends!”

Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser is this Saturday, doors open at 6 and first ball will drop at 7 p.m. sharp. Some of our Bingo and Door prizes are Hillbilly Hideaway gift certificate, Jonathan Plummer Sip and Paint Party passes, Grandfather Mountain 4 person admission, Front Porch Creamery gift cards, Winston Salem Dash 2023 season, Pilot Mountain Vineyards & Winery gift bag, Frank Duncan Art, gift card from Midsummer Brewing, Daily Basket gift basket, Jessup Mill tickets for October 29 concert, Bennett Baskets ‘n Bows, Palmetto Theater tickets, Armstrong Artisan Farm passes, Tupperware and much more. Come on out and bring a friend; all proceeds are for the upkeep and maintenance of our building.

Come on out to Stoney Ridge Baptist Church, located at 1030 Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Rd., this Saturday from 4 pm – until for some Mountain Music by Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys. Bring your lawn chair, invite friends and neighbors for some mountain fellowship and mountain food. They will be serving pintos, fried potato cakes, fried corn bread, drinks and desserts. This is an outside event; but, will be moved inside if it rains.

The 3rd Annual Foothills Farm Festival will be Saturday, October 1, from 8 am to 7 pm at 1463 Snow Hill Church Road in Danbury. Come join in this Celebration of Southern Appalachian Heritage. There will be old fashion farming, harvesting and folk life demonstrations, antique tractors and hit and miss engines, tractor parade, molasses, apple gutter and biscuit making demonstrations and so much more. Music line up is 9:30 am – raising of the American Flag and National Anthem, 11 am – Jr. Appalachian Music Kids perform (JAM), 12 noon – Jacob Harbour & Friends, 1 pm – The Bluegrass Revue, 2 pm – Grace n’ Grass, 3 pm – None of the Above, 4 pm By Grace and 5 pm – Travis Frye and Blue Mountain. Bring a chair; you don’t want to miss this!

Ridge Fest 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by area businesses and hosted by the Sandy Ridge Ruritans & Northeast Stokes Fire Dept., this is a day we give back to our community by offering free stew, drink and dessert to everyone. We need a list of crafters and vendors who wish to participate; there is no cost for the booth. We ask that you register early so you have first access to select your booth site. There is a form you can fill out online; go to Sandy Ridge Ruritans Facebook page. There will be music by Jacob Harbour and Harvey Hawks & Friends as well as a car show and much more. Again, this year, CVS will be set up offering flu shots.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ralph Oneil Inman, age 77, who passed away Monday, August 22, Josephine W. Wall, age 91, who passed away Monday, August 22, Pauletta “Granny” Spence Martin, age 73, who passed away Friday, August 26, Joshua David O’Neal, age 33, who passed away Tuesday, August 30, Sharon Annette Thomas Woods, age 69, who passed away Saturday, September 4 and Noah Edwin Shore, newborn, who passed away Wednesday, September 7.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” – Ronald Reagan

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Luscious Layer Bars

1 pouch (1 lb. 1.5 oz.) Betty Crocker chocolate cookie mix

½ cup butter or margarine, softened

1 egg

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips or semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom of 13 x 9” pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, stir cookie mix, butter and egg until soft dough forms. Press dough in bottom of pan using floured fingers. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, coconut and walnuts. Drizzle evenly with condensed milk. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 2 hours. For bars, cut into 9 rows by 4 rows.

Makes 36 bars.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.